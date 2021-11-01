Veterans Corner: Veterans Day, VA expansions and Veterans Corner anniversary

VETERANS DAY CEREMONY AT MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM

A Veterans Day ceremony will again be held on the east side of the McLean County Museum on Nov. 11. A rifle will be fired beginning at 11 minutes to 11 a.m. and again each minute until 11 a.m. The timing of the rifle shots is considered the traditionally accepted time of the end to “the war to end all wars” World War I on Nov. 11, 1919. The date was referred to as “Armistice Day” until June 1, 1954, when Congress changed the name to “Veterans Day” to recognize all those who served in the military. The ceremony this year will include opening remarks and welcome, invocation, speeches, recognition of the veterans organizations, a rifle salute, TAPS and a bagpiper. This year our nation seems to be divided and at war between ideologies and politics. Let’s all pause and put aside our differences and come together at this ceremony to honor the veterans whose sacrifices have given us "one nation, under god, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

VA EXTENDS PRESUMPTIVE PERIOD FOR PERSIAN GULF

The VA has extended the presumptive period to Dec. 31 for qualifying chronic disabilities rated 10% or more for Persian Gulf War veterans, to ensure benefits established by Congress are fairly administered. Without the extension of the current presumptive period, service members whose conditions arise after Dec. 31 would be substantially disadvantaged compared to service members whose conditions manifested at an earlier date. VA presumes certain medically unexplained illnesses are related to Persian Gulf War service without regard to cause, including: chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia or functional gastrointestinal disorders. Visit https://www.benefits.va.gov/persona/veteran-gulfwar.asp for more information.

VA EXPANDS COVID-19 BOOSTER VACCINES

VA is now offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under the Emergency Use Authorization Act, expanding last month’s authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech booster. For individuals who completed a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least six months after their second dose: 65 years and older; age 18+ who live in long-term care settings; age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions; age 18+ who work or live in a high-risk setting. Visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ for additional information.

VETERANS CORNER FIFTH ANNIVERSARY

Nov. 7 is the fifth anniversary of the first Veterans Corner column. Today’s column, if I counted right, is my 258th. I want to thank The Pantagraph for taking on the challenge. The target group for this column (veterans and their families) is not as large as other columns such as Social Security. I hope these columns have provided valuable, usable information to assist veterans in better understanding the very complex realm of the VA.

Your McLean County VAC remains your most available resource to contact for information concerning being a veteran.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0