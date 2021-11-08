Veterans Corner: Veterans Day events, veterans retreat and fitness test fundraiser

REMINDERS FOR VETERANS DAY

Don't forget about the special Tomb of the Unknowns exhibit at the LeRoy American Legion Post. The display, with “Sentinels” walking the post for 24 hours, will be open from noon on Nov. 11 to noon Nov. 12.

Veterans organizations will hold the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 on the east side of the McLean County Museum of History.

Details of both events were provided in the Nov. 1 Veterans Corner column.

VETERANS RETREAT

Moraine View R&R is a fellowship retreat devoted to physical, mental, emotional and spiritual strengthening through education and therapy, providing resilience to our nation’s veterans. Established in 2020 by veterans and families in Central Illinois, the retreat is designed to assist veterans and active-duty personnel in providing a diverse program to help deal with psychological trauma and other mental health challenges. Moraine View R&R, about 20 minutes outside Bloomington near LeRoy, will hold an open house on Nov. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. Veterans and their families are invited to check out the beautiful 40-acre facility. There will be a bonfire and food. For more detailed location information, visit www.moraineviewretreat.org.

MARINE CORPS FITNESS TEST FUNDRAISER

Complete a workout and support a veteran! The Training and Performance Center will hold a Marine Corps Fitness Test event on Nov. 13 at 8 a.m. at the TPC at 1111 Trinity Lane, Suite 120 in Bloomington, as a fundraiser for the VFW Post 454 Auxiliary. The Marine Corps Combat Fitness Test measures functional fitness and simulates the demands of battle in full-combat utility uniforms. The fitness test includes an 880-meter run, ammo can (30-pound DB) lift, crunches, pull-ups and maneuver under fire course. Participation-only entrance is $20, and $45 for participation and T-shirt. Visit www.tpcbloomington.com or call 1-309-433-9355. Come and join the fund and see how you stack up against the Marine Corps Fitness Test and raise funds to support the VFW Auxiliary!

ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY VETERANS DAY SPECIAL EVENT

Arlington National Cemetery will host a public memorial procession and military flyover on Nov. 11 in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknowns. Troops from the “Old Guard,” the 3rd Infantry Regiment, the Marine Corps Ceremonial and Guard Company, honor guards from the Air Force, the Navy, and the Coast Guard and “Pershing’s Own,” U.S. Army Band will begin at the main entrance to the cemetery on Memorial Avenue near the Welcome Center. The procession will enter the cemetery along Eisenhower Drive, then along McClellan Drive and Roosevelt Drive and conclude at the base of the plaza on the east side of the Tomb, near the Roosevelt fountain. This event will probably be telecast on PBS stations, and some of the cable news channels. Review your local listings for more details.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0