Veterans Corner: Veterans Day dental clinic; 25th anniversary of WWII ceremony; VA virtual reality therapy

VETERANS DAY DENTAL CLINIC

Barnes Dental Associates will offer a free dental care clinic for veterans this year on Friday, Nov. 11, to show their respect for and honor toward our veterans. There are three service options during this dental clinic: a dental exam, X-rays and cleaning; an exam, X-rays and one filling; or an exam, X-rays and one extraction. Most veterans, even those with VA medical cards, are not eligible for VA dental services. This is an opportunity for veterans to receive this free care around Veterans Day. The Barnes Dental Associates office is at 315 Susan Drive, Suite 3 in Normal, just off Ft. Jesse Road. Call their office to set up an appointment at 309-454-7337 so that as many veterans can receive services as possible.

WORLD WAR II 25TH ANNIVERSARY CEREMONY

A ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the World War II monument will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 on the east side of the McLean County Museum of History (the old county courthouse). The ceremony will include a military flyover and the Community Concert Band playing a medley of the anthems for each service branch. There will be an opening welcome by Julie Emig, executive director of the museum, an invocation by Military Chaplain Charles Halbert, and the playing of the national anthem by the Community Concert Band. The refurbishment and legacy of the monument will be told. Stories will be shared about the veterans whose names are enshrined on the monument. A ceremony will be conducted to dedicate two new plaques commemorating the Korean War and Vietnam War veterans who died in those wars. The names of the veterans whose names are on the World War II monument and the Korean War and Vietnam War plaques will be read. An Honor Guard (made up from area veterans organizations) will conduct a flag folding ceremony. That flag will be presented to the museum. A three-round volley from the Honor Guard, Taps, and a bagpiper playing "Amazing Grace" will close the ceremony.

VA ADOPTS VIRTUAL REALITY THERAPY

The VA announced a new high-tech device called Vx Therapy available for use as part of the care for veterans who suffer from PTS (past trauma stress) and/or chronic pain. The Vx therapy device uses virtual reality technology to immerse the user in a relaxing interactive experience that involves a 90-day program led by a master clinician through the Vx Therapy device in addition to the visual and audio inputs. This approach promotes long-term pain mitigation and resiliency as well as validates efficacy in treating the effects of trauma. Vx Therapy is non-invasive and non-pharmacological. Immersive VR Therapeutics help patients reduce pain, decrease anxiety and build resilience. Harvard MedTech personal clinician support enhances experience, engagement and outcomes. This type of therapy through virtual reality techniques is not new. However, the VA and MedTech (the firm that developed the Vx Therapy) have therapy experiences and counseling designed with veterans and their experiences in mind. The veteran is given the headset to use at home and then the master clinician will help lead them through virtual reality healing programs. It comes with the headset and headphones if you want them to close out the world. The VA approved the device and program in September, and VA Medical Centers and VA Community Based clinics like ours in Bloomington may not be aware of the availability of the therapy. Visit youtu.be/FDA47B8A-BY for an excellent video on the Vx Therapy. Contact your VA primary physician for local information.