Veterans Corner: Veterans Day ceremony; VA jobs; Camp Lejeune legislation

VETERANS DAY CEREMONY IN BLOOMINGTON

The Oct. 3 Veterans Corner column “teased” the Veterans Day ceremony for Friday, Nov. 11, on the east side of the McLean County Museum of History. The ceremony will commence at 11 minutes to 11 a.m. with the firing of a rifle each minute until 11 a.m. This rifle firing is the traditional opening of the ceremony and honors the official ending of World War I, “the war to end all wars” (Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1918). The ceremony includes an opening and welcome, Military Prayer, guest speaker, a three-volley rifle salute, "Taps" and the bagpiper playing “Amazing Grace” with the traditional “Walk Off” stanza. Come out and show your respect and appreciation of our veterans at this special event.

VA ACCELERATES STAFFING JOBS

The VA will hold events in November to rush new employees into place and fill vacant posts faster as the agency works to hire 50,000 workers annually to keep up with the demands and trends affecting veterans’ health care. Medical technologist, information technology workers and many other jobs with special skill sets are badly needed at the VA Health Care facilities, including in Central Illinois. Visit www.va.gov/jobs and select "Department of Veteran Affairs – Open Health Care Positions" for more information and the application process.

CONFUSED ABOUT CAMP LEJEUNE LEGISLATION?

The messaging around the Camp Lejeune legislation and the PACT Act is confusing, and there is a lot of misinformation. Did you know the $21 billion set aside for Camp Lejeune victims is only the start? There is no cap on the amount the government will pay out! Plus, even those rejected by the VA for a service-connected disability compensation claim are eligible. These revelations come from military.com, which further states that the $21 billion fund is an estimate only and is expected to come from the “judgment fund,” a replenishing fund used to provide compensation in lawsuits against the government. Further, according to military.com, you can sue for a deceased loved one, regardless of their cause of death. Under the recently passed PACT Act, you can file a lawsuit on their behalf, even though their death was not caused by the condition linked to their exposure. Additionally, even if the veteran has been rejected on a VA claim for a medical condition allegedly from the exposure, can still file a lawsuit under the PACT Act. A lawsuit can be filed by anyone who resided, worked or was otherwise exposed (including in utero) for at least 30 days between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987, and got sick from the water — regardless of whether they previously received or were denied benefits with the VA. There are plenty of advertisements playing on TV, radio and in published journals about either filing a lawsuit through your own attorney or joining a class action lawsuit. No final rule has been made public as to how a private lawsuit award might affect an approved service-connected disability compensation award. Stay tuned!

VA HOME CARE AIDE PROGRAM

The VA Home Care Aide Program pays for 10 to 20 hours of home care per week for veterans of all ages who need non-medical care/assistance to stay independent at home or in their room at an assisted or independent living facility. This care could include bathing, grooming, transportation, meal preparation, etc. The home care aide providing the care to the veteran must work for an organization that has a contract with the VA. The veteran always gets to choose their caregiver — which means they have the option to choose a relative/friend to be their caregiver — if the organization is willing to hire and train them. The VA-approved partner Care Planning Institute will hire and appropriately train a family member/friend as the caregiver. The caregiver must pass a background/drug check and meet certain eligibility requirements determined by the Department of Public Health. Visit www.careplanninginstitute.org/webinar for more details or call 949-608-0042, Mark Dunning at Care Planning Institute, 7545 Irvine Center Drive, Suite 200 Irvine, CA 92618.