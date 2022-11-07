Veterans Corner: Veterans breakfast; remembering McLean County VAC chairman

ARROWSMITH VETERANS APPRECIATION BREAKFAST

The Arrowsmith American Legion Auxiliary Witt-Weber-Carroll Unit #617 invites you to attend a Veterans Appreciation Breakfast at the Arrowsmith Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 12. The breakfast will commence at 8:30 a.m. followed by a short program, including words from Illinois State Sen. Sally Turner. Come out and join the experience of how small-town America supports and celebrates our veterans!

LOSS OF MCLEAN COUNTY VAC PAST CHAIRMAN

W. Michael “Mike” Herrin passed away this past week and leaves a gigantic hole in the hearts and minds of his family, his friends and the veterans of McLean County. I could elaborate on the many facets of Mike’s life, but I will reserve my ramblings for the things that I personally experienced with Mike during our time together through the Veterans Assistance Commission. Mike served McLean County veterans as chairman of the VAC for 15 years, during which he guided the evolution of the VAC with a strong hand but a compassionate Heart. He served on the board at the Prairie Aviation Museum, helped preserve the planes and exhibits, served on the board at the Activity & Recreation Center for many years, and served Chenoa VFW Post 8350 and Normal American Legion Post 635. He willingly gave of his time and talents to help make other people’s lives better. To paraphrase General George Patton at the losses of his soldiers in battle, Patton said, “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived.” Mike’s life epitomized those thoughts. Mike, “Ye will not be forgotten."

ELECTION 2022

Election Day is this Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voting is a right, but it is also a responsibility! Veterans, you served your country before and it is now time for us to stand up and be counted for the ideas and policies that we as individuals believe in by voting. You still have time to register to vote and can vote during the “early voting” dates that opened last week. In Bloomington and Normal, early voting can be done at the Government Center in downtown Bloomington and at Eastland Mall just outside Kohl’s. Vote and let your voice be heard!

IDVA NEW VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER IN BLOOMINGTON

Central Illinois has a new Veterans Service Officer in the National Guard Armory at 1616 S. Main St. in Bloomington. Michele Hansen-Hoback is now the Illinois Department of Public Affairs VSO for this area. The telephone numbers to contact her are 309-827-5811 or 217-685-3248. Veterans can look forward to Michele as the new contact for claiming service-connected disability compensation, VA pensions, IDVA veterans nursing home admission and many other veteran-related benefits. We welcome Michele and look forward to having IDVA services return to Bloomington, Normal and McLean County. IDVA VSO Patrick McFadden also is available at the Bloomington office, but also covers several other counties in Central Illinois. His contact number is 217-362-6645.

KNOW YOUR VETERANS DAY FACTS

The United States Department of Defense offers these explanations of some misinformation about the holiday we call Veterans Day! Did you know Veterans Day does not have an apostrophe? The holiday is not a day that “belongs” to one veteran or multiple veterans, which is what the apostrophe would imply. It is a day for honoring all veterans – so no apostrophe needed.

Veterans Day is not the same as Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a time to remember those who gave their lives for our country, particularly in battle or from wounds they suffered in battle. Veterans Day honors all of those who have served their country in war or peace – dead or alive – although it is largely intended to thank living veterans for their sacrifices.

Veterans Day was originally called “Armistice Day,” commemorating the end of the “war to end all wars,” World War I. While June 28, 1919, was the date the Treaty of Versailles was signed to officially end the war, the fighting ended about seven months before that, when the allies and Germany put into effect an armistice on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month – Nov. 11, 1918, at 11 a.m. This date was readily accepted as the end of the war, while the signing of the treaty was a political confirmation of the end.

The name was changed to Veterans Day on June 1, 1954, after the end of World War II and the Korean War, to honor all veterans who have served in the military. In 1964, the law made the official holiday observance to be on the fourth Monday of October. Veterans did not agree with the change and in 1978 Veterans Day was returned to Nov. 11, 1918. Veterans Day is a day of recognition and appreciation of those who have responded to their country’s call. America is truly “the land of the free because of the brave!" Have a great Veterans Day!