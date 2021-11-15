Veterans Corner: Veterans Breakfast and revised VA benefits

ARROWSMITH AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY VETERANS BREAKFAST

The Arrowsmith Women’s Auxiliary of American Legion Post 617 will hold their Veterans Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 20. Honored guests this year will include female veterans. Guest speaker will be retired army nurse Lieutenant Colonel Jill Henry of Bloomington. Henry is an Illinois ambassador for the Military Women’s Memorial at the National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. She also helped organize the all-female Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in October. Contact Michelle Whitehouse, secretary of the Arrowsmith Legion Auxiliary, for more information at 309-212-7068.

DID YOU KNOW?

The VA issued revised Form 10-10EZ Application for Health Benefits, effective in July. The form now has a question concerning whether a veteran is applying for enrollment or for registration. Some veterans need only to apply for registration and do not have to complete the entire Form 10-10EZ. For example, a veteran who served in Vietnam or blue water Navy near the Vietnam coastline who qualify, need only register for VA health care by virtue of the presumptive nature of exposures they experienced while in Vietnam. The income means test does not apply to such veterans. Another change is gender identification which now has “birth gender”; male or female, and “Self-identified gender Identity”; male, female, transmale/transman/female-to-male, transfemale/transwoman/male-to-female and finally the option to choose not to answer. The new form also does not inquire as to your “net worth,” which was earlier part of the “means” test for enrollment. These changes do not alter the income test used by the VA to determine whether the veteran must pay deductibles, co-pays and out-of-pocket maximums.

Q: I am a 55-year-old veteran who has a VA service-connected disability rating of 70%. I also receive Social Security Disability benefits. I am confused! Social Security Disability says I am permanently and totally disabled, and my benefits are paid based on that ruling. VA only rates my disability at 70%. Why are the ratings different where I receive “full” benefits from Social Security and only 70% from the VA?

A: Both the Social Security Administration and the Veterans Administration administer programs that pay disability benefits to eligible individuals. Social Security uses a specialized definition of disability developed over the years by Congress in the Social Security Act. Under the act, an individual must show the inability to perform “substantial gainful activity” due to a medically determinable impairment that can be expected to result in death or that has lasted or can be expected to last for a continuous period of at least 12 months. The benefit received under SSD does not change with change in severity of the disability, but is adjusted annually if inflation is above a certain level. The SSD benefit is the same for non-veterans as it is for veterans. The VA provides disability “compensation” (not a benefit) to veterans based on the severity of disabilities resulting from injuries or diseases incurred while on active military service. The VA pays compensation on a graduated scale based on the degree of a veteran's disability. A VA disability rating may change over time depending on the medical conditions. The rating will not change based on a veteran’s earnings. Visit https://www.va.gov/disability and https://www.ssa.gov/people/veterans for more information.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

