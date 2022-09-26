Veterans Corner: Veteran suicides; voter registration efforts; and Camp Lejeune exposures

VETERAN SUICIDE PROGRESS

Browse the VA 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report on the internet. It shows that veteran suicides decreased in 2020 for the second year in a row, and fewer veterans died by suicide in 2020 than in any year since 2006. The VA also announced the grantees for the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program. This first-of-its-kind program provides VA funding for local suicide prevention programs, and the finalists for Mission Daybreak, a suicide prevention grand challenge. The VA is nearly halfway through the 10-year Suicide Prevention Strategy Plan implemented in 2018. While results are encouraging, there is still much to do. The VA has made it easier to reach the VA National Suicide Crisis Hotline by changing the program to align with the regular National Crisis Hotline that all Americans can use. The new VA Crisis Hotline is now 988 and when the crisis line responds, select option 1 and it will transfer you to the veterans part of the crisis hotline.

VA ENTERS THE VOTER REGISTRATION EFFORT

VA announced it has formed state partnerships with Michigan, Kentucky and Pennsylvanian to create a pilot voter registration program that provides voter registration information, materials and, if requested, assistance to veterans, eligible dependents and caregivers at select VA facilities across the country. These partnerships are part of Executive Order 14019, promoting access to voting, aimed at making voting more accessible to all Americans. Registering to vote the hundreds of thousands of active duty military around the world and then ensuring that the cast ballots are properly counted has always been a political volleyball that the major parties spar over every election cycle. However, there has been little notice given by the government to ensure that our many veterans who are at veteran care facilities, and their families, have proper access to registering to vote and have their vote properly counted. VA has been working closely with election authorities in these three states to determine how the VA can fulfill voter registration requirements consistent with state law and mandates of the National Voter Registration Act. The experience gained in this pilot program will be shared with the public and best practices will be implemented VA-wide. More detail about this effort is available by browsing the internet for how veterans can register to vote.

Q: I served for several years in the Marine Corp. I was in Iraq during Desert Storm. I also spent nearly a year stationed at Camp Lejeune in the early 1980s. I am really confused about the multiple advertisements on TV and in printed media about lawsuits over consuming contaminated water at Camp Lejeune. I have seen the list of the many medical conditions and ailments that are now attributed to exposure to the Camp Lejeune water. I do not have any of the listed maladies. Should I join one of the lawsuits?

A: That has to be your call, and your biggest task will be to determine which class-action lawsuit to become a part of. However, be aware that many exposure-related medical conditions and problems occur sometimes decades after exposure. I do strongly encourage you to browse for the VA Airborne Hazardous Exposure Registry. Once at the website, find the Camp Lejeune Contaminated Water Registry and enroll. The website will ask you some questions and that information will be used to compile experiential data about the health of those who were assigned at Camp Lejeune. If you have any medical conditions that could even remotely be connected to your exposure at Camp Lejeune, you should file a VA disability claim for that condition (this is totally different from joining the class-action lawsuit). If that medical condition is found to be connected to the contaminated water sometime in the future, you may be eligible for disability compensation based on your exposure. One caveat about the lawsuits: It is my understanding that if you receive some type of monetary settlement as part of the lawsuit, that amount may reduce the amount received from any disability compensation claim if your claim is approved.