Q: I am a veteran, and I am trying to develop a family tree record of where my fellow veteran ancestors might be buried in our nation’s National Cemetery System. Does the VA have an archive or other record system that can be utilized to make my search easier and quicker?

A: The Veterans Administration includes not only health care, disability claims, and other benefits branches, but also includes the National Cemetery Administration. The NCA has a Veterans Legacy Memorial digitized record system that may help you locate the information you seek. The VLM includes National Cemetery burial information and has recently expanded to include Arlington National Cemetery and 26 other Army, Navy and Air Force-managed cemeteries, adding more than 300,000 additional veteran memorial pages. The VLM now numbers more than 48 million veteran pages, and each page is an opportunity to share memories and keep veteran legacies alive. The information about the veteran on the VLM can be expanded by comments, documents and pictures. To date, nearly 60,000 memories have been shared to VLM. The VLM site is the easiest government-rum computer site I have ever used. It took less than five minutes to locate the site and locate my father’s VLM page. Visit VLM at www.vlm.cem.va.gov.

DRAFT OR NOT TO DRAFT?

The United States of America has not conscripted its male citizens into military service in nearly 50 years. The advancement of technology, intelligence-gathering ability and other significant changes to how wars are fought and managed have resulted in the belief that the number of men and women serving in the military could be reduced. Our military is now much smaller than it has ever been as a percentage of the population. However, our military is spread out over dozens of locations around the world. The use of National Guard Units and Reserve Units being called to federal active military service has increased dramatically since the end of the Vietnam War. All the service branches are still having difficulty in meeting recruitment goals, leaving some to doubt America’s ability to engage in war in more than one location. Will the draft be instituted and if so, will females be required to register for the draft at age 18 as their male counterparts are required to do? The names of over 200,000 18-year-old males who did not register for the draft have been turned over to the Department of Justice. Those individuals will not be charged unless the draft is reinstituted, but may be charged with a felony at that time. The felony is punishable by a fine of up to $250,000 or a prison term of up to five years, or a combination of both. Additionally, a person who knowingly counsels, aids or abets another to fail to comply with the act is subject to the same penalties. However, those who did not register by age 26 also could forever be denied government benefits like student aid, a government job and even U.S. citizenship.

UNCLE SAM NEEDS YOU!

No, Uncle Sam is not drafting anyone right now. However, apparently there is a shortage of citizens volunteering to serve on Selective Service Boards in Central Illinois. Someone willing to serve on these Selective Service Boards must meet the following qualifications: be a citizen of the United States; be at least 18 years old; males must have registered with the Selective Service (men born in March 1957 through December 1959 and March 1975 thru June 1980 are exempt); not an employee of any law enforcement occupation; not an active or retired member of the Armed Forces or Reserve/National Guard; nor been convicted of any criminal offense. Visit www.sss.gov/volunteers or call 1-847-688-4540 for more information.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Those of us who were drafted into military service have a special perspective on the Selective Service. When we got the letter that started out, “Your friends and neighbors have selected you to...” at 19 years old, we had feelings of “why me?”. But most of us followed our age group who enlisted voluntarily and completed our obligation to our country and for what it stands, by serving honorably. Those who never served in the military do not have the same understanding and appreciation for what being an American offers. The following quote by columnist Bill Vaughn sums up well what may be the solution to making sure future generations have that understanding and appreciation.

“Maybe the answer to selective service is to start everyone off in the Army and draft them for civilian life as needed.” — Bill Vaughn

