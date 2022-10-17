Veterans Corner: Veteran ID cards; poppy distribution in Normal; scam alert

VA VETERAN ID CARDS

The VA offers veterans a free ID card that can be used to prove your veteran status when needed at businesses and other locations. You might think: Why do I need a VA-issued ID card, since Illinois and several other states allow the word "veteran" to be included on the state driver’s license? The VA already issues a VA medical health care system card that is almost universally accepted as proof of military service. However, many veterans may not have an Illinois driver’s license, and only about 33% of veterans are enrolled in VA health care. The VA ID card is easy to read, unlike the word “veteran” in extremely small letters in the lower right hand corner of a driver’s license. More important, the VA ID card does not have personal information like age and address displayed on it. Getting the VA ID card is easy! It takes about 15 minutes to visit www.va.gov/records/get--veterans-id-cards/vic and create an account, enter your service data and upload a selfie from your phone. You may need to upload a picture of your DD-214 in some situations. This VA ID card will facilitate accessing the many discount opportunities for those who served, especially around Veterans Day.

POPPY DISTRIBUTION AT NORMAL WALMART

American Legion Post 635 will be conducting a poppy distribution fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Normal Walmart store. All funds raised from this effort will be donated to the American Legion Gifts to the Yanks Who Gave Program, which purchases Christmas gifts for veterans who are confined to nursing home facilities across Illinois. The veterans who live in the nursing homes in Normal will be given the gifts by the Post 635 Honor Guard just before Christmas. Funds raised in Normal also are part of the funds used to provide Christmas gifts to veterans who reside in the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs homes in LaSalle, Manteno, Anna and Quincy.

VETERAN SCAM ALERT

Each fall veterans receive calls or recorded messages claiming to be from ”veterans services." These scam calls imply that they are affiliated with the VA. Additionally, the caller will leave a massage like this: “Your VA profile was flagged for two potential benefits to the changes in the VA program. These are time-sensitive entitlements. Please call us back at your earliest convenience.” Other scams include assurances by the caller that their organization can easily get the veteran extra VA benefits, and there are no costs for the organization to complete the VA forms and follow through with the VA to get the benefits. Others will indicate that there is only a “small fee” for the organization to complete the paperwork. Certified Veteran Service Officers (VSO) never charge the veteran to perform those same services. There are too many scams lurking around to mention them all. Resources to help veterans not become victims of a scam include: browsing on your computer for "VA benefit scam," the AARP scams section and the Federal Communications Commission website under “Scam." If you feel that you have been contacted by someone who may be trying to pull a scam, you should report what happened to your VA Office of Inspector General or to the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357 or visiting www.usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds.