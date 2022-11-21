Veterans Corner: Veteran homelessness, U.S. Army recruitment

VETERAN HOMELESSNESS DECLINES The Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness announced preliminary results of the 2022 Point-in-Time Count showing an 11% decline in veteran homelessness since early 2020, the last time a full count was conducted. This is the biggest drop in veteran homelessness in more than five years. The count shows there were 33,136 veterans experiencing homelessness in the United States, down from 37,252. Overall, these numbers represent a 55.2% reduction in veterans experiencing homelessness since 2010. The results from the PIT Count do not reflect the additional efforts launched by VA, HUD and USICH in 2022, which had a VA goal to rehouse 38,000 veterans this year. As of September, VA has placed nearly 31,000 homeless veterans into permanent housing. If you or someone you know is a veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-877-4AID-VET (1-877-424-3838). Visit the VA Homeless Programs website to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for veterans exiting homelessness: www./va.gov/homeless .

VA, HUD JOIN TO HELP REDUCE VETERAN HOMELESSNESS The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and VA Supportive Housing have collaborated to help homeless veterans and their families find and sustain permanent housing. HUD provides rental assistance vouchers for privately-owned housing to veterans who are experiencing homelessness. VA case managers may connect these veterans with support services such as health care, mental health treatment and substance use counseling to help them in their recovery process and with their ability to maintain housing in the community. Additionally, VA has the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program for very low-income veterans. SSVF provides case management and supportive services to prevent the imminent loss of a veteran’s home; identify a new, more suitable housing situation for the individual and his or her family; or to rapidly re-house veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without this assistance. Through referrals and direct outreach, the nonprofit agencies and community cooperatives use SSVF funding to quickly house veterans and their families who are homeless and keep others from slipping into homelessness by providing time-limited supportive services that promote housing stability. Case management under SSVF includes help securing VA and other benefits such as educational aid and financial planning. The Salvation Army in Bloomington is the local contact for SSVF.

DID YOU KNOW?The U.S. Army is at its smallest since 1940 (before World War II, for which we were terribly unprepared). The Army did not achieve its 2022 fiscal year recruiting goal and appears likely not to meet those goals for 2023. All the service branches are seeing the same recruiting difficulty. Why are young people not more motivated to serve? Surveys have shown that less that 25% of our young people are eligible for service due to increasingly common drug use and obesity, and only 9% of America’s young people express a willingness to serve. Must the military be forced to lower its standards? Since the 1960s there has been a growing movement in the media, academia and so-called journalism to diminish America’s greatness and dwell on her shortcomings. The New York Post wrote recently that part of the reason for low recruiting success is that the new “woke” Army is not all that appealing to the kinds of people who traditionally join the military. Young men and women now reaching the military service age have watched the tearing down of statues of our past leaders and the renaming of military posts and even street names in cities and on military posts just to satisfy a small portion of the nation’s malcontents. Additionally, these young people watched in disbelief as many of our cities were ravaged by “peaceful protests,” leaving millions of dollars in damage and the loss of lives. No one was held responsible for the damage and loss of lives, including police officers and first responders! The public education system in many places is teaching that America has always been a terrible country and needs to be vanquished and replaced with the new “Reset.” Most people who join the military, without the draft, are patriots and see that America is the greatest country ever! Is it any wonder that young people question whether they want to give up their time, talents and in some cases their lives for a country that is portrayed as not being worth it? Veterans, we know the truth about America’s greatness, and we need to make sure the truth is not forgotten. This will be the greatest respect we can provide to those who have served before us and those who serve now and in the future!