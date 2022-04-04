Veterans Corner: VA voter information, Vietnam veterans and new VA canine service training program

DID YOU KNOW?
VA has unveiled a series of measures promoting greater access to voter information for veterans and their families as part of the department’s proposed designation as a voter registration agency under the National Voter Registration Act. A VA survey was sent to over 12 million veterans and their families in a first-of-its-kind effort to better understand veterans’ experiences with the voter registration process, and to better assist veterans in addressing and overcoming any challenges. VA also developed a website at www.va.gov/initiatives/vote/ that has nonpartisan information about how to register to vote and information about elections.
Q: Why do Vietnam veterans have a “chip” on their shoulder whenever the subject of the war comes up?
A: I must disagree with the premise of your question. Most veterans do not have a chip on their shoulder about Vietnam. There are probably nearly as many reasons for the reaction, when it does happen, as there are veterans, especially those who served in combat roles and those who served in Vietnam, but in support roles. Then there are those who served stateside or elsewhere in the world during the war. However, most Vietnam-era veterans from all the subgroups mentioned above have one powerful irrefutable perspective toward their service. Those who served in combat roles and in-country support roles feel that their country (both the government and the civilian population) abandoned them and denied them victory in the war they all believed they could and should have won. Other veterans of the era lived in the middle of the turmoil stateside and across the world experienced the turmoil, chaos and flagrant disrespect shown to them personally and toward the country for which we were all serving. Vietnam-era veterans of all kinds, that I know, are very supportive and patriotic toward their country despite how they were treated. American citizens should never allow such treatment to our military service members again. George Washington once said, “The willingness with which our young people are likely to serve in any war, no matter how justified, shall be directly proportional to how they perceive the veterans of earlier wars were treated and appreciated by their nation.”
VA CANINE SERVICE DOG TRAINING PILOT
VA will publish a Federal Register Notice concerning its plan for implementing the pilot program required by the ”Puppies Assisting Wounded Service members for Veterans Therapy Act” that was signed into law in August 2021.The five-year pilot program requires VA to provide canine training to eligible veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as an element of a complementary and integrative health program. There are many effective treatments for PTSD and the VA service dog training, as an adjunct to those other options, will ensure that veterans have access to resources that may improve their well-being and help them thrive. Unfortunately, the Illiana VA Medical Center in Danville and its satellite Community Based Outpatient Clinics are not scheduled to be pilot sites for the program. Sites identified so far are in Alaska, North Carolina, California and Florida. Visit www.va.gov/OPA/PRESSRELPRESSREL/pressrelease.cfm?id=5779 for more details.
Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.