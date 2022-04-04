Veterans Corner: VA voter information, Vietnam veterans and new VA canine service training program

A: I must disagree with the premise of your question. Most veterans do not have a chip on their shoulder about Vietnam. There are probably nearly as many reasons for the reaction, when it does happen, as there are veterans, especially those who served in combat roles and those who served in Vietnam, but in support roles. Then there are those who served stateside or elsewhere in the world during the war. However, most Vietnam-era veterans from all the subgroups mentioned above have one powerful irrefutable perspective toward their service. Those who served in combat roles and in-country support roles feel that their country (both the government and the civilian population) abandoned them and denied them victory in the war they all believed they could and should have won. Other veterans of the era lived in the middle of the turmoil stateside and across the world experienced the turmoil, chaos and flagrant disrespect shown to them personally and toward the country for which we were all serving. Vietnam-era veterans of all kinds, that I know, are very supportive and patriotic toward their country despite how they were treated. American citizens should never allow such treatment to our military service members again. George Washington once said, “The willingness with which our young people are likely to serve in any war, no matter how justified, shall be directly proportional to how they perceive the veterans of earlier wars were treated and appreciated by their nation.”