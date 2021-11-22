Veterans Corner: VA studies and health care

VA INSOMNIA STUDY LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS

According to the VA, persistent difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, or insomnia, is a common symptom affecting veterans who suffered head injuries such as concussions or traumatic brain injuries while in the military. The VA study is focused on using one of two therapies that will provide veterans with the skills and techniques necessary to overcome their insomnia and get regular restful sleep without using drugs. The VA requests veterans who are experiencing insomnia and have the common symptoms of fatigue, memory troubles, headaches and moodiness during their waking hours, to volunteer for the study. Volunteers must be veterans over the age of 21 with trouble sleeping and a history of concussion or mild TBI. The current study goal is to enroll 120 participants in the study. The study, involving approximately one hour a week, remote interview with a therapist, will last nine weeks with a follow-up appointment in six months. Participants will be eligible for up to a $325 cash payment for participation. For more information, visit http://med.stanford.edu/sleepless-warriors/participate.html or call 1650-446-3373.

VA EXPEDITED PRESUMPTIVE DETERMINATION STUDY

The VA is piloting an evaluation model to expedite the determination of potential exposure to environmental hazards while serving. The goal is a reduction in the length of time it takes the VA to gather enough statistical data to certify that certain medical conditions can be attributed (or presumed) to have been caused by hazardous exposures while in the military. The pilot evaluation goal is to lower the burden of proof for veterans impacted by exposures and speed up the delivery of health care and benefits they need. The first conditions the pilot will actively consider are rare respiratory cancers and constrictive bronchiolitis. The normal data collection procedures will be used by the VA. The pilot program seeks more input from veterans, and other sources and will pursue every avenue possible to determine where a potential presumptive illness based on military service may exist. Veterans who believe they have a condition attributed to an event during military service, are highly encouraged to file a claim. Visit https://www.va.gov/OPA/PRESSREL/pressrelease.cfm?id=5739 for more information.

DID YOU KNOW?

The VA health care system issued revised Form 10-10EZ application for health benefits, effective July 2021. The form now has a question concerning whether a veteran is applying for enrollment or for registration. Some veterans need only to apply for registration and not have to complete the entire Form 10-10EZ. For example, a veteran who served in Vietnam or blue water Navy near the Vietnam coastline who qualify, need only register for VA health care by virtue of the presumptive nature of exposures they experienced while in Vietnam. The income means test does not apply to such veterans. Another change is gender identification which now has “birth gender”; male or female, and “self-identified gender identity”; male, female, transmale/transman/female-to-male, transfemale/transwoman/male-to-female and finally the option to choose not to answer. The new form also does not inquire as to your “net worth” which was earlier part of the “means” test for enrollment. These changes do not alter the income test used by the VA to determine whether the veteran must pay deductibles, co-pays and out-of-pocket maximums.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

