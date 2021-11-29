Veterans Corner: VA smoking programs, rating schedules and Thanksgiving

VA SMOKING PROGRAMS

Nov. 18 was the official National “Smoke Out” Day. The VA health care system reports a steady trend down in the use of tobacco products among veterans who use VA health care. A VA Veteran Health and Use of Health Care Data Findings Report published in March found that the rate of veterans enrolled in VA health care who identified as smokers dropped nearly 20% in 21 years, from 33% in 1999 to 13.9% in 2020. Studies of non-veterans in the U.S indicate a 14.2% smoking rate. The VA is aware of the difficulty in quitting smoking. The best success rates for quitting smoking, research has found, are with veterans who combine VA cessation treatments such as counseling and prescription medication. Call 1-855-784-8834 (QUIT VET) to receive counseling from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Contact your VA primary care provider for other information.

THE VA ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO SOME RATING SCHEDULES

Medicine, science and technology are changing at an exponential rate. The VA has completed its update of VA rating schedules for service-connected disability for medical conditions related to genitourinary and cardiovascular conditions. The changes include renaming conditions, removal of obsolete language, clarification of ambiguities and added conditions with appropriate diagnostic codes not previously identified in the VA schedule for rating disabilities. These changes will assist claims adjudicators and the rating board to ensure better consistency when rating claims.

VETERANS NEED MORE CERTIFIED VETERAN SERVICE OFFICERS

A Veteran Service Officer must complete VSO training to be allowed to officially file claims for service-connected disability compensation, VA pensions and assist with the completion of forms for GI Bill Loan Guarantee, etc. There is a shortage of VSO officers to help veterans file their claims or apply for certain benefits. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a great deal of turnover among VSO officers and thus more delays and frustrations for veterans. While anyone can take VSO training, which is given at many locations across the nation, veterans who belong to veterans service organizations (American Legion, VFW, AMVETS, DAV and others) are the most likely to assist their fellow veterans in dealing with VA claims. If you are interested in becoming a VSO, discuss your interest with your post members and leadership. Your post may be willing to cover the costs of becoming accredited. Your McLean County VAC Office has a thorough information sheet on how to become VA VSO accredited. Contact the VAC Office at 1-309-888-5140 for more information and to receive the VA accreditation information form.

THANKSGIVING DAY VETERANS' APPRECIATION

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! President Abraham Lincoln on Oct. 3, 1863, issued Presidential Proclamation 106, which gave the United States a National Day of Thanksgiving on the last Thursday of November every year. In his proclamation, the president alluded to the ongoing Civil War, in his words ”civil strife.” As we confront the current civil strife, the words of Ronald Reagan ring forever true, that we “... have a rendezvous with destiny…” America truly is the “…last best hope of man on earth.” I hope our thoughts and prayers on this Thanksgiving Day included recognizing all the blessings that living in America bestow upon us.

