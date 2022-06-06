Veterans Corner: VA life insurance; McBarnes Building; a 'stand down' for women veterans

Q: I am a 74-year-old veteran with a 60% VA service-connected disability compensation rating. Due to my disability, I am having a very difficult time finding life insurance. Does the VA have a life insurance benefit?

A: While on active duty in the federal military you can enroll for SGLI (Servicemembers Group Life Insurance) which has a guaranteed option to convert the insurance coverage after you leave military service. A new VA life insurance policy for veterans of any level of disability rating is just six months away from launching. The VA will begin offering Veterans Affairs Life Insurance, or VALife, on Jan. 1, 2023, in line with a law passed last year, with applications opening that day. VALife will be open to all veterans 80 years old or younger who have a disability rating of 0 to 100%. Older veterans will also be eligible if they applied for VA disability compensation before age 81 but did not receive the disability rating until after turning 81, and if they apply for the life insurance within two years of getting the rating. VALife is what is known as guaranteed acceptance whole life insurance. No medical exams or health questions are required to be approved, with the VA saying the new plan will have fully automated online enrollment with instant approvals. VALife will offer beneficiaries payouts of up to $40,000, with lesser coverage available in increments of $10,000. Visit www.benefits.va.gov/insurance/ for more information.

DID YOU KNOW?

The McBarnes Building at 201 E. Grove St. in Bloomington celebrated its 100th birthday on Memorial Day. It is one of the most historic and architecturally stunning buildings in McLean County. It was built through the generosity of area farmer John McBarnes, who donated $150,000 to build the structure for grand opening in 1922. The McBarnes Building was dedicated as a tribute and in memory of those from McLean County who perished in the “Great War” (World War I). There is a huge, strikingly beautiful bronze sculpture/plaque inside the lobby area. The names of those from McLean County who died in WWI are eternally etched on the plaque and in the hearts of our community. One interesting fact is that the McBarnes Building was dedicated on the same Day in 1922 as the magnificent Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C.

WOMEN VETERANS STAND DOWN

A “stand down” for women veterans will be held Saturday, June 11, hosted by National Louis University and the University of Chicago. The event will be held at 4231 Progress Blvd., Unit 4 in Peru. Learn more about services and resources for women veterans at this stand down. The keynote speaker will be 39-year veteran of the Navy Dr. Martha Herb, EdD, LPC. She is a well-known speaker, counselor and consultant for various military and veterans organizations. Workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Focus will be on the needs of women veterans, including education, employment, health care, housing and legal services. Attendees may choose to attend both sessions. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Veterans who cannot attend in person can attend virtually online at www.Lasallecountyvac.comand. Click on the link to register for in-person or online-only, or call 815-433-1761 for more information.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

