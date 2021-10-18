Veterans Corner: VA dental care and Carle Hospice volunteers

FREE DENTAL CARE

Q: I am a veteran who has a VA health care card and receive much of my health care at the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Bloomington. I am happy with VA health care except in one area. My income is low, but I am not eligible for VA dental care and do not have enough money to pay for dental insurance. I have dental problems that need to be addressed. Any suggestions?

A: The short-term response to your current dental issues may be to establish an appointment with Barnes Dental Associates in Normal at their free dental clinic. The free dental clinic will be held just for veterans on Friday, Nov. 12, to celebrate and honor our U.S. veterans. Appointments are available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12. Appointments on Saturday, Nov. 13, may be available if there is enough interest. Free services include exam and cleaning, exam and one filling or exam and one extraction. Contact the Barnes Office at 315 Susan Drive, Suite 1 in Normal by calling 309-454-7337 to make the required appointment. Remember, after Oct. 25, the 309 area code must be used even to make a local call.

VA DENTAL CARE DETAILS

Veterans sometimes hear information about VA benefits and conclude from what they hear that they are not eligible for a particular benefit, and do not pursue it further. One of the most frequent such issues is eligibility for VA dental care. VA dental care, like many other VA benefits, is quite difficult to fully understand due to the usual if, and/or buts of the bureaucratic explanation of the benefit. Additionally, the rules for many VA benefits, including dental care, change periodically. The VA tries to notify the veteran population of the changes through media channels, but the information often does not get to the veteran who has the need to know. (That fact is the primary motivation for creating the Veterans Corner column.) Explanations of the minutia of dental care eligibility are much too large to address in this column. However, the VA dental care website is a detailed, understandable source of information. Visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health/benefits/dental-care/ for more details.

CARLE HOSPICE HEALTH WANTS YOU

Veterans begin their adult life serving their country and their fellow citizens in the military, giving up their youthful years for something far greater than their own safety and comfort. After military service is over, most veterans continue to serve for the greater good as volunteers in addition to gainful employment to support themselves and their family. COVID-19 has greatly increased the need for volunteer helpers in many phases of the medical and health care field. Carle Hospice Health is appealing for volunteers to work in a variety of areas to include office help, respite care, comfort care (face-to-face or phone calls), bereavement mailings and sewing/crafting projects. A complete training program is provided for new volunteers in understanding hospice, the hospice care team roles, the death experience, patient safety and more. Prospective volunteers can visit https://carle.org/Giving/Hospice for more information or can call Melissa Robinson, volunteer coordinator – Hospice, at 1-309-268-2034. Remember, beginning Oct. 25, the area code 309 must be used in all calls within the 309 area code locations including local calls within the Bloomington-Normal area.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0