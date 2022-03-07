Veterans Corner: VA blood drives, Vietnam veterans and Q&A

DID YOU KNOW?

The VA and its participating VA medical centers across the country is holding “Roll Up Your Sleeve 2022” blood drives through March in response to the ongoing national need for blood during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The VA, the American Red Cross and America’s Blood Centers partnered in December to activate its extensive network of medical facilities to support the nation’s need to replenish the blood supply. To locate blood donation centers near you, visit RedCrossBlood.org or Americasblood.org. VA-hosted blood drives are scheduled on a rolling basis. Those wishing to donate blood at a VA facility should contact them directly.

Q&A

Q: I served in the Air Force for nearly 10 years and left the military in 2015. I thought I separated from the Air Force in pretty good medical and mental/emotional condition, but recently, I have been experiencing symptoms like chronic coughs, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain and vomiting, drowsiness, restlessness and what I would call convulsions. I have been hearing about health problems that some veterans are attributing to their exposure to hazardous materials while in the military. Is it possible for me to be suffering from the symptoms of such exposures?

A: Possibly. If your Air Force service involved being around JP-5, JP-8, and/or jet A fuels you would likely have been exposed to these highly toxic substances. An airborne hazardous exposure investigation is still in its early stage and few conclusions have been made about exposure/cause relationships. However, the early Agent Orange defoliant studies moved very slowly, and it took decades to decide that Agent Orange exposure was presumptively considered to have caused or contributed to a significant variety of ailments and diseases. It is important for veterans to contact the VA through the VA Hazardous Exposure Registry website and register. You do not have to be enrolled in VA health care to join the registry. The VA will take your service exposure information and your current medical issues and add them to the investigation database. Remember, these VA studies compare the health of people who were exposed to those hazardous materials with the health of those who were not exposed. The more veterans who make their experiences available to the VA, the quicker the ability of the VA to conclude their studies and determine statistically whether there is a presumptive relationship between exposure and the hazardous material. Visit www.atsdr.cdc.gov/ for more information about airborne hazardous exposures.

FIGURES DO NOT LIE, BUT LIARS FIGURE

Official U.S. Government Census figures indicate that 9,087,000 military personnel served on active duty during the official Vietnam era from 1964 to 1975. Of those, 2,079,918 served in Vietnam, and 240 men were awarded the Medal of Honor. According to the official 2000 census, 1,713,823 Vietnam veterans were still alive. However, 9,492,958 people claimed on the census that they had served in Vietnam. This “stolen value” by 8,779,135 people besmirches the honor of the 240 Medal of Honor recipients, and service of the 58,000-plus men and women who gave their lives while serving.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

