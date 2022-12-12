Veterans Corner: VA assessment freeze; toxic exposure; veteran population in McLean County

TIME FOR VETERAN ORGANIZATIONS TO FILE PTAX-763

The Veterans Organization Assessment freeze allows qualified veterans organizations (chartered under federal law) to freeze the assessed value of the real property it owns, and on which is located the principal building for the post, camp or chapter. The AV is frozen by the chief county assessment officer at 15% of the 1999 AV for the property for the tax year that the property first qualifies after tax year 2000, OR 15% of the AV for the property for the tax year that the property first qualifies after tax year 2000. Any improvements or additions made to the property that increase the AV of the property also are frozen at 15% of the AV of the improvement or addition in the year first assessed. Veterans organizations' chief presiding officers should complete and sign Form PTAX-763 to apply for the assessment freeze. The form must be signed in front of the notary who will notarize the filing and any attached supporting documentation (if necessary due to a change in the property that increases its value). The PTAX-763 Form must be filed annually with the CCAO by Dec. 31. Failure to file results in a waiver of the preferential assessment. The PTAX-763 Form is available online, at the McLean County or other county assessor’s office, or at your McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission Office (309-888-5140).

Q: I served for six years in the Army. My military occupational specialty involved the transportation, handling and disposal of a wide variety of chemicals used in defoliation of brush and cover, as well as solvents, fuel and other waste products. I am fairly healthy right now, but all the information about toxic exposures like Agent Orange, burn pits and Camp Lejeune contaminated water has me concerned. I know many of the medical problems associated with exposure to toxic materials often happen years and even decades after the exposure. How do I know if I was exposed to dangerous toxic materials that may cause medical problems later in life?

A: The VA offers toxic exposure screening for veterans who report concerns about toxic exposures if they are enrolled in VA health care. Veterans with exposure concerns should ask about receiving the screening at their next VA primary care provider appointment, or sooner if the veteran would like to be screened earlier. The screening only takes five to 10 minutes, with possible further questions, and even tests if the answers to the initial screening questions indicate a need to inquire deeper into the issue. Follow-up screening will take place about every five years, depending on the medical conditions a veteran may be having. Early review of data coming from the screening indicates that of the 19,000 veterans who were screened, about 37% had concerns about exposures. Veterans not currently enrolled in VA health care should apply now. Visit www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction to learn more. Always remember that your DD214 is a must to qualify for most VA benefits, including VA health care and toxic exposure screening.

DID YOU KNOW?

The McLean County population according to 2022 government statistics is 171,230. McLean County has 1,662 disabled veterans living in our county. Of those, 413 are rated by the VA as 0% to 29% disabled; 237 are rated at 30% to 49% disabled; 250 are rated 50% to 69%; 464 are rated at 70% to 89% disabled; and 298 are rated as 100% service-connected disabled. Disabled veterans demographically sorted by age fall into the following distribution: ages 17-44 — 557; ages 45-64 — 444; ages 65+ — 661. There are 1,510 disabled veterans who are male and 152 females. Veterans make up about 5.4% of the residents of McLean County. Disabled veterans make up about 18% of the disabled veterans in McLean County. Compensation and pension payments, medical care at the VA clinic in Bloomington and other VA medical facilities, vocational rehabilitation training, G.I. Bill education benefits, Supportive Services for Veterans and their Families (SSVF for homeless veterans), caregiver payments to compensate caregivers to help disabled veterans with daily activities remain in their homes, mental health care and many other programs funded by the VA constitute meaningful use of federal tax dollars which replace funding that otherwise would be the responsibility of state, county and local government to provide.

Watch now: 10th Annual Veterans One-on-One Bryan and Tina Marlett Tom Harlan, Tracy Patkunas Mario and Axel Jimenez Lee Menken, Dick Johnson Breelyn Corzine, Paul Petry Ron Fowler, Curt Oyer Gordon Herbert, Jill Henry, Glenn Harbin Jerry and Susan Isenburg, Melissa Isenburg-Tremper, Mark Tremper David and Kimberly Ensign Tom Redington, Vanessa and David Campos Don Maupin, Peggy Hardy ISU ROTC Cadets Ryan Fiala, Jack Abraham Blake Mier, Larry Starkey, Bryan Freeman, Jack Paxton, Art Mier, Dale Perry Bill Crutcher, Jack Wylie Lyndsey and Paul Meister Joan Stralow, Roger Rheeling Dr. Alan Chapman, Larry Lowe Greg Anvick, Mike Fitzgerald, Nora Kilby, Randy Cox Veterans and Rotarians C.P. and Ann Harding Laura Byers, Christine Street Dave Watson Del Saam Chad Oyer Tim Johnson, Dan Wilcox, Deb and Mike Cochran Scott Flack, Marci and David Hirst Barb Knapp, Kathleen Kelly, Steve Woods, Keli Krueger-Huhra Dick Briggs, Mike Johnson Ryan Kwit, Jordan Shifflett Stu and Jerica Etheridge Dan Reidy, Scott Grotbo Dan Reidy, John Szabo Scott Grotbo, Mike Brown, Richard Nielsen, Lyn and Joe Landon Stacey and Vidal Panizo Pete and MaryEllen Falstad, Stacey and Vidal Panizo It was a great crowd MC Kevin Birlingmair ISU ROTC Cadets ISU ROTC Cadets Harmony Guaranteed: Jim Waldorf, Kurt Gummerman, Tom DeBord, Byron Blair Nancy Warner, Michael McGaughan Sound of Illinois Chorus directed by Tim Beutel performing the Armed Forces Medley Colonel Robert Guy Rotary District 6490 Governor Elect Janet Ellis-Nelson Fallen Comrade Table Abigail and Bruce Cather