Veterans Corner: U.S. Navy birthday; VA assistance for caregivers; hurricane relief for veterans

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, UNITED STATES NAVY!

The official birthdate of the United States Navy is Oct. 13, 1775, as that is the date the Continental Navy was established during the American Revolutionary War. After the war, the Navy was disbanded, but due to significant loss of goods and personnel at the hands of the Barbary pirates from Algiers, the United States Congress passed the Naval Act of 1794, thus reestablishing the Navy. Congratulations, Navy, and all those patriots who served in the Navy in the many conflicts in which our nation has been engaged!

VA EXPANDS HEALTH CARE ELIGIBILITY

Gulf War veterans who did not previously enroll in VA health care will have a one-year window to enroll if they served on active duty in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War or served in a combat theater against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after Nov. 11, 1998, and were discharged or released from active service between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013. Vietnam-era veterans who served in the following locations and time periods are eligible for care: the Republic of Vietnam between Jan. 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975; Thailand at any U.S. or Royal Thai base between Jan. 9, 1962, and June 30, 1975; Laos between Dec. 1, 1965, and Sept. 30, 1969; certain provinces in Cambodia between April 16, 1969, and April 30, 1969; Guam or American Samoa (or their territorial waters) between Jan. 9, 1962, and July 31, 1980; Johnston Atoll (or on a ship that called there) between Jan. 1, 1972, and Sept. 30, 1977. Now is the time to apply or make an inquiry if you previously have been designated a VA Category 8 enrollee, to establish accessibility of VA health care.

Q: My father is an Army veteran who served from 1976 to 1980 and lives by himself. His health recently has deteriorated to the point where he needs help for daily routine type of activities, i.e. bathing, medicine management, etc. Does the VA have any programs or benefits that could help him stay in his own home for as long as possible?

A: The VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers has been expanded to include eligible veterans who served after May 7, 1975, and before Sept. 11, 2002. PCAFC provides caregivers of eligible veterans with resources, education, financial assistance, health insurance, beneficiary travel, peer support and more. Previously, PCAFC was only available to eligible veterans who served on or after Sept. 11, 2002. The first expansion of the PCAFC implemented in 2018 under the Mission Act has added approximately 20,000 active veteran and family caregiver participants to the PCAFC. All eras of service are potentially eligible for VA caregiver services. Call the Caregiver Support Line at 855-260-3274 Monday through Saturday, 8 am.-10 p.m. ET, or reach out to a local caregiver support program (CSP Team). The Illiana VA Hospital in Danville has a CSP Team and can be contacted at 217-554-4797.

VA DEBT RELIEF TO VETERANS AFFECTED BY HURRICANES

Some veterans who are rated 60% service-connected disability or below and whose income level is above a certain level are required to pay VA deductibles, co-pays and out-of-pocket fees for some VA medical services. These fee notices are sent to the veterans like how the patient’s part of a medical bill covered by a private health insurance is handled. The VA is offering a suspension of debt repayments for veterans and family members affected by Hurricane Fiona or Hurricane Ian. The suspension of debt program requires the veteran and beneficiaries to contact the VA Debt Management Center via Ask VA at ask.va.gov (select Veterans Affairs Debt as the category or call 800-827-0648). For suspension of medical care and pharmacy co-payment debt, veterans and beneficiaries can contact the Health Resource Center by calling 866-400-1238. Veterans can also check the status of their VA debt on VA’s debt portal. This Debt Suspension Program does not “forgive” the debt, but only extends the time period in which the debt must be repaid. The extension of time for repayment will be done on an individual basis at a to-be-determined date.