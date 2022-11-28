Veterans Corner: Travel expenses; new VA scholarship; Q&A on disability claims

DID YOU KNOW?

The Department of Veterans Affairs may pay your travel expenses to medical appointments! To be eligible for travel reimbursement, you must be enrolled in VA Health Care and you must meet at least one of the following requirements: 1. Traveling for treatment of a service-connected condition; 2. A disabled veteran rated at least 30%; 3. Traveling for a scheduled compensation or pension examination; 4. With limited income; 5. Receiving a VA pension; 6. Traveling to receive a VA-authorized service dog. The current reimbursement flat rate is 41.5 cents per mile to use your vehicle. If you take a rideshare, taxi or public transportation, they will reimburse you for the actual cost of travel. They also will reimburse you for tolls, parking and other travel costs. Those who get reimbursed for qualifying travel normally will have a deductible amount of $3 for a one-way trip or $6 for a round trip, with a maximum of $18 per calendar month. The VA also will pay travel reimbursement for a VA-authorized family caregiver under the VA Family Caregiver Program, or other medical required attendants. Visit dvagov.btsss.dynamics365portals.us for information on how to electronically file a claim for travel reimbursement.

VA SCHOLARSHIP FOR ASPIRING MENTAL HEALTH PROS

The Department of Veterans Affairs is establishing a Vet Center (Readjustment Counseling Service) Scholarship Program to assist individuals pursuing graduate degrees in psychology, social work, marriage and family therapy, or mental health counseling. VA expects to award scholarships in the summer of 2023 providing funding to cover up to two years of graduate studies for individuals pursuing these degrees. Upon completion of their degrees, these mental health professionals will then serve full time for a period of six years at one of VA’s 300 vet centers across the country, specifically, in underserved areas that need additional mental health professionals and in states with a per-capita population of more than 5% veterans. Vet centers are community-based counseling centers that provide a wide range of social and psychological services, including professional counseling to eligible veterans, service members including National Guard and Reserve components and their families. The nearest Vet Center in the Central Illinois area is in Peoria, near the Bob Michel VA Clinic. Vet Centers operate and are funded separately from VA Community-based Outpatient Clinic mental health departments. Peoria Vet Center Readjustment Counselor C.W. Speight meets with Bloomington-Normal veterans for readjustment counseling at both the individual level and group sessions on most Wednesdays at the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission office, at 200 W. Front St., Suite 400D. Visit www.vetcenter.va.gov for more information about vet centers and eligibility.

Q: I filed a claim for service-connected disability compensation several months ago! I am having difficulty in reaching the Veteran Service Officer who helped me file the claim to check on its status. What do I have to do to reduce the difficulty in finding out the status of my claim?

A: The Veterans Affairs Veteran Benefits Administration section handles the processing, evaluation and rating of service-connected disability compensation claims. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly slowed the processing of claims, and the VA has only recently returned to nearly full staffing status. The VA launched in July 2021 a new VA: Health and Benefits mobile app for fast, secure, on-demand access to the health care and benefits that veterans have earned. This new app has allowed more than 1 million secure messages with the veterans health care providers and downloaded more than 3.3 million VA letters and documents. Additionally, veterans have viewed claims information and status on the app more than 45 million times. Veterans no longer need to go to VA to file and check claims because the mobile app brings the VA to them in the veteran’s own time and location. The app was designed with major veteran-user input and permits access to check the status of claims and appeals; manage health care appointments; securely message with VA health care teams; download critical documents (like your annual compensation award letter needed in Illinois to file for PTAX-342 property tax reduction or elimination); access VA vaccine records; find a local VA facility; and quickly reach the Veterans Crisis Telephone Line (988, Option 1). Visit the app at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Also, check out VA Health and Benefits mobile app – six essential facts, and learn more about DigitalVA. Visit www.va.gov.claim-or-appeal-status for more detail concerning checking claim status.