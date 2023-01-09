Veterans Corner: The new year and defining what it means to be a veteran

The year 2023 holds much promise and hope for America, and 2022 is now in the books! The turmoil and frustration of inflation, high gas prices and too-high crime rates may make you feel depressed and fearsome about our future. The good news for 2022 and continuing into 2023 comes from the Veterans Administration, which has delivered more care and benefits to more veterans than ever before over the last two years. VA has completed more than 7 million VA disability and pension claims for veterans, an all-time VA record that broke the previous year’s record high by 12%. Veterans consequently receive over $5.8 billion in retroactive awards and over $3 billion in monthly VA compensation awards. VA also provided more than 100 million VA clinical encounters, with VA serving over 9 million patients with roughly 38 million in-person appointments and more than 14 million telehealth-telephone appointments. Additionally, the VA implemented the PACT Act, which was the largest expansion of veteran health care and benefits in decades. The PACT Act streamlined the claims process for toxic exposure medical conditions and resulted in more 200,000 PACT Act-related claims. The VA screened more than 900,000 veterans for suspected toxic exposures as a part of the effort to identify the medical conditions as early as possible. The VA is there for you if you are eligible. Eligibility requirements change over time. Contact the Bloomington VA Clinic eligibility section at 309-827-4090 and ask for eligibility and to set up an appointment to have your eligibility vetted. You will need a copy of your DD214 Separation from Service Form and be ready to discuss where and when you served in the military. Be aware that all veterans who served in Vietnam during the war are considered to have been exposed to Agent Orange and therefore normally will be approved for VA health care.