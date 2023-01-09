Veterans Corner: The new year and defining what it means to be a veteran

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2023
The year 2023 holds much promise and hope for America, and 2022 is now in the books! The turmoil and frustration of inflation, high gas prices and too-high crime rates may make you feel depressed and fearsome about our future. The good news for 2022 and continuing into 2023 comes from the Veterans Administration, which has delivered more care and benefits to more veterans than ever before over the last two years. VA has completed more than 7 million VA disability and pension claims for veterans, an all-time VA record that broke the previous year’s record high by 12%. Veterans consequently receive over $5.8 billion in retroactive awards and over $3 billion in monthly VA compensation awards. VA also provided more than 100 million VA clinical encounters, with VA serving over 9 million patients with roughly 38 million in-person appointments and more than 14 million telehealth-telephone appointments. Additionally, the VA implemented the PACT Act, which was the largest expansion of veteran health care and benefits in decades. The PACT Act streamlined the claims process for toxic exposure medical conditions and resulted in more 200,000 PACT Act-related claims. The VA screened more than 900,000 veterans for suspected toxic exposures as a part of the effort to identify the medical conditions as early as possible. The VA is there for you if you are eligible. Eligibility requirements change over time. Contact the Bloomington VA Clinic eligibility section at 309-827-4090 and ask for eligibility and to set up an appointment to have your eligibility vetted. You will need a copy of your DD214 Separation from Service Form and be ready to discuss where and when you served in the military. Be aware that all veterans who served in Vietnam during the war are considered to have been exposed to Agent Orange and therefore normally will be approved for VA health care.
WHAT IS A VETERAN?
Title 38 of the Code of Federal Regulations defines a veteran as “a person who served in the active military, naval or air service and who was discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable. There are Reserve components for each branch of the federal military, and they primarily deliver supplementary support to active-duty forces when obligated. Reserves are under the patronage of the Department of Defense of each federal branch. Members of the National Guard are considered veterans if they served over 20 years, even if they do not get deployed. Before 2016, National Guard members were considered veterans only if they served 180 days or more in a federal status, such as serving on active status. National Guard units attend initial and sometimes supplemental training on Active-Duty Status for Training, which normally does not count toward federal military service time. National Guard units predominantly belong to individual states and under the control of the governors of the state. It is estimated that in a given month, about 40,000 members of the Air and Army National Guard are performing federal duty overseas. In summary, the National Guard and Reserves are separate units, but they generally spend two years of their six-year enlistment performing full-time active duty. This service at the federal military level makes many recent and current members of the National Guard and Reserves eligible for many of the benefits similar to Federal Military Active-Duty members.