Veterans Corner: Tax services, pension, environmental exposure and a local veterans event

FREE TAX SERVICE FOR VETERANS

BN VITA, (The Bloomington-Normal Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Foundation) works with families who meet current income guidelines throughout McLean County, Illinois and beyond to prepare and e-file their federal and state income tax returns for free. There is never a charge for their services. Annual income limits are $38,000 or less for a single person with no dependents; $58,000 or less for a single person with dependents; and $58,000 or less for a married couple. BN VITA will hold sessions at the Bloomington Housing Authority, Heartland Community College and the Normal Activity and Recreation Center. Call 309-830-4832 to establish your appointment time and date. Veterans should have a copy of their DD214. The tax information that will be needed will be determined when the appointment is made after a brief consultation with a BN VITA representative. Reservations can also be made by visiting www.bnfreetaxservices.org.

VA PENSION

A veteran who is totally disabled for non-service-connected reasons may be eligible for a VA pension, which can provide income to honorably discharged, low-income, wartime veterans who meet certain age or disability requirements and whose income and net worth fall within certain limits. A VA pension is not the same thing as a service-connected disability compensation rating. Income limits vary based on how many dependents there are in the household. For example, for a veteran with one dependent whose household income from other sources is $10,000 per year, the maximum annual pension rate, counting income from all sources, including the pension, would be about $29,175. Subtracting the personal household income of $10,000 from the MAPR leaves the pension amount at $19,175, or about $1,597 monthly. For more information, visit www.va.gov/pension/veterans-pension-rates.

VIETNAM VETERANS RECOGNITION EVENT

The American Legion Post 635 and Post 56 combined Honor Guard will present a brief Vietnam Veterans Remembrance event on the east steps of the McLean County Museum of History (the old courthouse). The program will commence at noon on Tuesday with an opening prayer and will include a brief keynote speaker, rifle salute and Taps. Please join the event and pay our respects to those military veterans who served bravely and proudly in that unpopular war.

VA PROPOSING ENVIRONMENTAL EXPOSURE PRESUMTIVES

VA is proposing that certain rare respiratory cancers be added to the list of presumed service-connected disabilities in relation to military environmental exposure to particulate matter. VA intends to focus its rule on the rare respiratory cancers in veterans who served any time in the Southwest Asia theater of operations and other locations. Public comments are invited and considered as part of this process. These rare cancers include squamous cell carcinoma of the larynx and trachea; salivary gland-type tumors of the trachea; adenosquamous carcinoma; and large cell carcinoma and salivary gland-type tumors of the lung. Southwest Asia veterans with these types of cancers should contact a veterans service officer to file or file their own VA Form 21-0966, Intent to File. If the VA proposed presumptives are approved, the backpay will likely be determined based on the date of the Intent to File form. Form 21-0966 is available by browsing the form number.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

