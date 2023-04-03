DID YOU KNOW?

The Selective Service is a government bureau separate from the Defense Department whose mission statement is: “To register men and maintain a system that, when authorized by the President and Congress, rapidly provides personnel in a fair and equitable manner while managing an alternative service program for conscientious objectors.” This means that if we ever have a national emergency or war that the all-volunteer military can’t adequately support, Congress and the president can reinstate the draft and force male citizens to serve in the military. Women have been granted full access to serve in all military occupation specialties (infantry, artillery and armor) but are not currently subject to the “draft” under current Selective Service rules. All males must register for the draft within 30 days of their 18th birthday. While no one has been prosecuted for failure to register, since 1986, failure to register is a felony. If you fail to register for the draft by 26 years of age, you may no longer register and you may be denied government benefits, such as student aid, government jobs, etc. Government statistics suggest that more than 1 million men have been denied some government benefits because they were not registered for the draft. In 2017, the Selective Service System turned over nearly 200,000 names and addresses of people who had failed to register for the draft to the Department of Justice for computer matching. Young men, step up and at least register for the draft! It is your patriotic duty to support the country that provides such great freedoms and opportunities.

FLYING THE FLAG AT HALF MAST

It seems that a month does not go by that we don’t see the American flag flying at half mast. Often little information is available as to why the flag is flying at half mast. Interested American Legion family members, patriots, supporters and others are now able to subscribe to the American Legion’s text alerts when the flag has been ordered to fly at half staff. To receive text messages for flag alerts, first, subscribe to the flag alerts by sending the text "FLAG" to 534466. You will be asked to verify with “Y”. Once complete, you will receive the text alerts! If you desire to stop the alerts, text "STOP" to 534466. For more information, text "HELP" to 534466. You may also subscribe to flag alert notifications via email at legion.org/newsletters.

VA RESEARCH ON CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE

Cardiovascular disease refers to conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels. The term describes conditions ranging from peripheral artery disease and high blood pressure to heart attacks and strokes. It is the No. 1 killer of Americans, and the leading cause of hospitalization in the VA health care system. It is also a major cause of disability. Cardiovascular disease, besides the disease itself, is often associated with a number of other diseases such as diabetes, spinal cord injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder. VA has conducted many studies of cardiovascular disease since 1960 and successfully implanted the first cardiac pacemaker, a device developed by a VA team. Additionally, in 2015, VA participated in the Sprint trials (Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial, which found that significantly lower systolic blood pressure reduces the rate of heart and kidney diseases, stroke and age-related declines in people over 65. This research is only one of many research and development programs that VA conducts to improve the lives of veterans. This information, techniques and procedures are provided to non-VA medical facilities and doctors to help improve the lives of non-veterans.