COURT DECISION ON SECONDARY CAUSATION CLAIMS

The VA has long recognized that some service-connected disability injuries or illnesses may eventually cause other disabilities that are not directly caused by the service-connected injury. Air Force Veteran Spicer served in the Air Force from 1958 to 1959 and was exposed to hazardous chemicals, including benzene in aircraft fuel. Years later he developed chronic myeloid leukemia, a blood cancer. He filed a claim and the VA recognized the leukemia as service-connected and granted him a 100% disability rating. Separately, Spicer developed arthritis in both knees, which caused pain and instability and required him to use a wheelchair. He was scheduled for knee replacement but could not undergo the surgery because the medications he must take for the rest of his life for the leukemia, precluded any such surgical procedure. Spicer then claimed that his further pain, suffering and disability (being confined to a wheelchair) should be considered as a secondary causation of disability resulting from the leukemia. Spicer’s disability claim for his not being able to have corrective knee surgery, should include a reassessment of his current overall health condition and what it would have been post-corrective knee surgery. In Spicer v. McDonough, (Secretary of Veterans Affairs,) the Court ruled in favor of Veteran Spicer’s secondary connection claim for VA disability.

NON-VA EMERGENCY ROOM PAYMENT DENIALS REEXAMINED

Veterans who received care at non-VA emergency rooms since 2010 could now get some of their out-of-pocket costs reimbursed years later, even if their claims were previously denied. Effective April 24, 2023, the VA is finalizing a new rule that would cover those past costs and reimburse veterans going forward. The prior patients will have to file a new claim with the VA by February 24, 2024, to get the money. The reimbursements apply only to VA patients who received emergency treatment for a non-service-connected condition and who also had health insurance through a third-party insurer. The VA will reimburse only coinsurance – defined as the patient’s out-of-pocket, cost-sharing percentage with their third-party insurer – at non-VA emergency departments. The VA will not reimburse flat-rate copayments or flat-rate deductibles. Emergency transportation such as an ambulance ride also counts as care. Browse veterans non-VA emergency room bills could get paid for more information.

WOMEN’S ARMED SERVICES INTEGRATION ACT

June 12, 2023, marks the 75th Anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act signed by President Truman on June 12, 1948. The landmark legislation allowed women for the first time, to serve in the U.S. military as a career. During WWI many women enlisted as volunteers in the U.S. military and usually served in clerical roles. When the war ended, they were released from their duties. The same was true during World War II when an even greater number of women volunteers served in the armed forces. The Congress in 1943 had given the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) full army status during wartime, but the WAC law was scheduled to expire on June 30, 1948. At the request of the Army in 1946, and eventually enacted as law on June 12, 1948 the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act enabled women to serve as permanent, regular members of not only the army but also the Navy, Marine Corps and the recently formed Air Force. The law limited the number of women who could serve in the military to 2 percent of the total forces in each branch. Congratulations women veterans as you and your country celebrate not only the 75th Anniversary of the Act, but also recognize the great contributions that women have and still perform in defense of our country and our way of life.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

In these times of exponentially changing technology, wisdom from 70 years ago rings even more true today, than when it was originally spoken!

“If we continue to develop our technology without wisdom or prudence, our servant may prove to be our executioner.“

- Omar Bradley