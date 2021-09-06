Veterans Corner: Reminder for Patriot Day events

Do not forget the various 20th anniversary events recognizing the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon Building and the downing of Flight 93 in the field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2001. Attendance at any or all the venues for the following events will tell the entire world that we can and are still as united as we were on that fateful date.

FIFTY FLAGS LIVING MEMORIAL EVENT

Shortly after 9/11 a Fifty Flags Living Memorial was created to emphasize the importance for us not to forget what happened on that Sept. 11, 2001, and the uniting force of Americans that was shown by our nation’s first responders and military. The Fifty Flags Living Memorial has appeared at patriot events all over the Midwest for the last 20 years. It will be displayed on the South Lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11. A brief memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Please join us to observe the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

MILLER PARK FIREMEN’S MEMORIAL

There will be a 9/11 observance ceremony at the Firemen’s Memorial at the northeast part of Bloomington’s Miller Park. The event will begin at noon with a flyover (weather permitting) of the memorial. The program will commence with the firefighter’s ceremony, followed by the police and ending with a flag-folding and presentation, rifle salute by the American Legion Honor Guard, Taps and bagpipes. The public is encouraged to attend this event. Never forget the heroes of that day and the days, months and years that followed in our effort to confront terrorism!

RED, WHITE AND BLUE 9/11 EVENT

A day-long event at the Corn Crib baseball field will be held on Sept. 11 to recognize the heroes of the terrorist attacks on that date 20 years ago. The Cities 92.9 radio station is providing support and promotion on its broadcasts for this event, and details of the event are on The Cities 92.9 website. The event is still recruiting for players from the veterans community. If you are interested in playing in this event, contact Catrina “Cat” Pedersen at catrina@gpmbloomington.com. The event will include the opening ceremony flag posting by VFW Post 454 and other events all day long. Local firemen, police, first responders and military veterans will meet each other in the spirit of great competition, comradery and recognition in a day-long softball tournament. There will be games and activities for the kids all day. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to come out and show our support and to help us never forget!

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

