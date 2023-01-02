Veterans Corner: Record increases for VA compensation; VA and non-VA programs for vets

RECORD INCREASES FOR VA COMPENSATION
New cost of living adjustment rates for compensation are the largest increases in over 30 years. Based on the latest COLA figures, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, veterans and beneficiaries who receive VA Service-connected Disability Compensation will see an 8.7% increase in their monthly payments. The annual COLA increase is tied to the Social Security rate change and is based on the consumer price index. Veterans receiving VA compensation should see the increased compensation amount starting with the January 2023 payment. If you do not see a difference in the amount, contact the VA Regional Office near you or call 1-800-827-1000.
Q: I filed a service-connected compensation claim with the VA for what I was told was a presumptive condition, but it took several months to decide on what my rating would be! Why does it take so long to get a decision?
A: VA compensation for service-connected disability has two major parts when a claim is filed. First, the VA must get information that might tell them that the veteran’s medical condition was because of their service. This is usually done by a check of the veteran’s military medical records, which take time to acquire by the VA, and a review conducted. A determination is made that the medical condition is related to the veteran’s military service; in your case, that it is presumptive that it occurred while the veteran was in the service. A good example of this is when a veteran served in Vietnam during the war and now has Type 2 diabetes. The next step is to determine the extent of the disabling effect of the medical condition. This is done by the VA Rating Board, which collects current medical information from that provided by the veteran and from the veteran being examined by a doctor at the VA’s direction (a compensation and pension exam or C&P exam). The entire medical information is then evaluated against a Standardized Medical Reference that provides a guide for how a particular medical condition should be rated. This final guide is designed to ensure that the same medical conditions reviewed at multiple VA Regional Offices should be rated at the same level. McLean County has approximately 1,600 veterans receiving VA service-connected disability compensation. Here’s a tip: If a veteran is being treated at a VA facility for the condition that is being claimed, the VA usually can just use the veteran’s current VA medical file of treatment instead of having to order an outside or VA examination to determine the current status of the medical condition. This greatly reduces the amount of time for a decision. Veterans, enroll in VA medical care! Enrollment and care can provide the best care for service-connected medical problems and can speed up the process when filing a claim for service-connected disability compensation.
VA WEBSITE SHARES VA AND NON-VA PROGRAMS FOR VETS
The VetResources Newsletter at news.va.gov/resources/vetresources provides a variety of resources for vets, such as VetTix, which provides free and discounted tickets to concerts, sporting events and fine arts. ShopVCS.org provides discounted merchandise for veterans, their families and VA employees; there’s a free National Park Service Lifetime Access pass; and a list of 10 things most veterans do not know about the VA home loan. At the website, you can subscribe to #VetResources and get continual updates on new resources as they come online.