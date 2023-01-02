Veterans Corner: Record increases for VA compensation; VA and non-VA programs for vets

A: VA compensation for service-connected disability has two major parts when a claim is filed. First, the VA must get information that might tell them that the veteran’s medical condition was because of their service. This is usually done by a check of the veteran’s military medical records, which take time to acquire by the VA, and a review conducted. A determination is made that the medical condition is related to the veteran’s military service; in your case, that it is presumptive that it occurred while the veteran was in the service. A good example of this is when a veteran served in Vietnam during the war and now has Type 2 diabetes. The next step is to determine the extent of the disabling effect of the medical condition. This is done by the VA Rating Board, which collects current medical information from that provided by the veteran and from the veteran being examined by a doctor at the VA’s direction (a compensation and pension exam or C&P exam). The entire medical information is then evaluated against a Standardized Medical Reference that provides a guide for how a particular medical condition should be rated. This final guide is designed to ensure that the same medical conditions reviewed at multiple VA Regional Offices should be rated at the same level. McLean County has approximately 1,600 veterans receiving VA service-connected disability compensation. Here’s a tip: If a veteran is being treated at a VA facility for the condition that is being claimed, the VA usually can just use the veteran’s current VA medical file of treatment instead of having to order an outside or VA examination to determine the current status of the medical condition. This greatly reduces the amount of time for a decision. Veterans, enroll in VA medical care! Enrollment and care can provide the best care for service-connected medical problems and can speed up the process when filing a claim for service-connected disability compensation.