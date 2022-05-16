Veterans Corner: Q&A on Vietnam veterans and VA health care

Q: I served in the Army from 1966 to 1968. I did not serve in Vietnam and spent my permanent party assignment in the United States. I have been told that since I did not serve in Vietnam, I am not a Vietnam veteran. Strange to me that in World War II, a person that served in the military was called a World War II veteran even if all their service was stateside. Service during the Korean War was treated the same as World War II service: If you served during the war years, you were called a Korean War veteran. Am I a Vietnam veteran?

A: Officially, the U. S. government recognizes someone who served in the armed forces of participating countries during the Vietnam War as a Vietnam veteran whether or not the veteran was stationed in Vietnam during their service. In other words, the government refers to all veterans who served during Vietnam as Vietnam-era veterans. However, the more common usage distinguishes between those who served in-country and those who did not serve in Vietnam by referring to the in-country veterans as Vietnam veterans and the others as Vietnam-era veterans. However, beginning with the Korean War, the military services developed a National Defense Service Medal that connoted military service during a war period. The NDSM was designed to recognize that all service members contribute to the success of those who serve in a combat zone. Those who served in a combat zone are awarded the NDSM and have special medals and ribbons such as the Vietnam Service Medal and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal to denote that they served in the combat theater of war. World War II and Korea also had special medals and ribbons connoting combat zone service, but all veterans of World War II received the World War II Victory pin that could be worn on civilian attire. Veterans are proud that they served! There are plenty of apparel items indicating “Vietnam veteran,” often with the image of the VSM on them. A non-combat zone veteran will not wear apparel with the Vietnam service ribbon on it because while they are proud that they served, they do not feel that displaying the image of the VSM medal or ribbon is appropriate when the VSM was not officially awarded.