Veterans Corner: Q&A on PTSD, veteran suicide rates, VA mental health care

Q: I am a combat veteran who separated from military service more than 20 years ago. I experienced some of the horrendous events associated with combat, but thought I had overcome most of my anxiety, reluctance to be in crowds and adverse reaction to loud or unexpected noises. I recently lost my son who passed away from cancer at the age of 22, and a lot of my symptoms I had earlier shed, returned! I do not want to live the rest of my life dealing with the collateral consequences of my past! I hear a lot about PTSD and wonder if these symptoms are related to PTSD. How can I find out?

A: PTSD is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident or sexual assault. It is normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. However, if symptoms last more than a few months, it may be post-traumatic stress disorder. Untreated PTSD symptoms can be triggered by current stress. If symptoms are experienced for prolonged periods, and are very upsetting and disrupt your daily life, it is time to consider getting treatment. If you are enrolled in VA Health Care, contact your VA primary care provider and discuss what is happening at the present time. VA has an extensive mental health program, and each VA Medical Center or Community Based Outpatient Clinic has a mental health department. The VA has a short PTSD online self-screening questionnaire (takes about five minutes) just to see if a person needs to be assessed further for PTSD. The questionnaire is a self-assessment and can be reviewed and completed at the veteran’s convenience and in their privacy. The questionnaire can be accessed at www.ptsd.va.gov/understand/isitptsd/have_ptsd.asp. (The space between have and PTSD in the address is an underline). Once on the website, scroll down to “Take a Self-Screen for PTSD.”

Q: A good friend of mine who was a veteran recently committed suicide. I know suicide is a major problem across the nation and not just with the veteran population. What is the VA doing to reduce the frequency of suicide among veterans?

A: Veterans make up a very small percentage of the American population, but nearly a quarter of all suicide deaths are veterans. About 20 veterans commit suicide every day. Observable behavioral changes that might indicate the veteran may be at risk for suicide include anger, rage, mood swings, isolation, anxiety and agitation. Expressing feelings of having no reason to live, increased alcohol and/or substance abuse, and self-destructive and risky behaviors like driving while impaired are all indicators that the veteran is at risk of suicide. Understanding and dealing with suicide is not an easy task. Many veterans struggle with PTSD, which often leads to isolation due to behaviors, increased alcohol and substance abuse and other symptoms. All people who love a veteran should be observant of behavior that would not be expected from that veteran. Then be brave enough to show you care about the veteran and are concerned and want to help. Being there and having a relationship of trust is extremely important. All VA medical facilities, like the VA hospital in Danville and the Community Based Outpatient Clinics, have mental health departments. Seventy-five percent of veterans who commit suicide do not have VA health care. However, they still may contact a VA medical facility and seek evaluation before the situation results in suicide. The new VA PTSD self-assessment questionnaire would be a good starting point. There is some good news in the battle to reduce suicide by veterans. Data from 2019 shows a decrease in the suicide rate among veterans from the year prior. Browse "2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report" for more details on the success of the effort to reduce veteran suicide. But we still have a long way to go!