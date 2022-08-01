Veterans Corner: Q&A on jet fuel exposure; how VA groups advocate for veterans

PANTAGRAPH RECOGNIZED FOR SERVICE TO VETERANS

The Bloomington Pantagraph received the Local Media Public Relations/Information Exchange Recognition Award for this Veterans Corner Column. The award was presented July 6 at the Illinois American Legion State Convention in Springfield. Thank you, Pantagraph, for your support to veterans. The Veterans Corner column was first published during Veterans Day week in 2015.

Q: I served in the Air Force for several years and worked on flight lines and jet engine repair shops. The smell of jet fuel was a daily occurrence! I have heard that the VA is researching several medical conditions that may be related to exposure to these fuels! What is the current position of the VA concerning medical conditions that may have been caused by exposure to these jet fuels?

A: Currently, there is no presumption of service connection related to jet fuel exposure. The VA is still in the data collection stage of researching the issue. Therefore, veterans must establish service connection for conditions related to jet fuel exposure on a direct basis. This means veterans must demonstrate a current diagnosis of a qualifying medical condition; an in-service event (i.e., exposure); and a medical nexus linking the current diagnosed condition to the in-service exposure. To accomplish the positive medical nexus, a veteran must obtain medical proof stating that their condition is “at least as likely as not” due to their in-service exposure to jet fuel. Veterans can submit additional evidence to support their claims, such as research, scientific studies and medical literature pertaining to the effects of exposure. This can take a lot of effort by the veteran to accomplish even a modest documentation for the claim. However, filing an “intent to file claim” VA Form 21-0966 should be filed with the VA as soon as possible. This will allow a one-year period during which supportive information for the claim can be gathered and the claim can be filed in a more complete form. This "intent to file claim" activity will start the clock running on the determination of any backpay award if the claim is approved or if the VA determines that a “resumptive determination decision” is made on the medical condition being caused by the exposure. VA Form 21-0966 can be found by browsing on the internet, contacting your Veterans Assistance Commission Office or contacting a Veterans Service Officer. The VSO can assist the veteran in filing the intent to file form as well as start the process to actually file the service-connected disability claim.

VETERANS ORGANIZATIONS ADVOCATE FOR VETERANS

There are over 100 VA recognized, national veterans service organizations. VA works closely with the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, AMVETS and Vietnam Veterans of America. While eligibility for VSO membership varies, two similarities are common across all six. They help veterans navigate through the bureaucracy of the VA claims and benefits system and they help veterans connect and live fulfilling lives through their local facilities and programs. All these organizations have offices in Washington, D.C., that advocate for veterans. Additionally, they have a variety of programs and efforts within their local communities which serve children and other people. If you want to continue the service to our nation and to our local communities that you started when you entered military service, browse these organizations on the internet and find one for which you are eligible, and whose mission and goals are consistent with yours, and JOIN! Your country needs your service now as it did when you served in the military, and belonging to a VSO can continue your service to preserve the values and way of life that we all cherish.