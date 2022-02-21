Veterans Corner: Q&A and the VA's ban on marijuana

Q: I am a veteran rated at 40% service-connected disability due to having sleep apnea, diagnosed by the VA as being connected to my military service. I heard recently that the VA is reviewing sleep apnea cases. How will this review affect those of us who are already rated under the current schedule?

A: As medical technology, treatment and care change over time, the VA reviews the disability rating schedule under the new information about those factors and makes changes on how ratings will be made. The VA is currently proposing rating schedule changes for not only sleep apnea (respiratory) but also tinnitus (ringing or buzzing in the ears and other auditory) and certain mental health conditions. These reviews are made periodically to ensure that veterans receive compensation based on the most current and accurate information. Based on the reviews, the rating schedules could end up not changing, being increased or being decreased. No change to a veteran’s current rating would occur due to these proposed changes. If the proposed changes are finalized, veterans who are currently receiving compensation for a service-connected condition that will have a higher rating can apply for increased compensation, but no reductions shall be made unless an improvement in the veteran's disability is shown to have occurred.

Q: I have heard that the VA is working hard on reducing the number of veterans who are homeless, specifically a program titled HUDVASH. What is HUDVASH and where is the program locally?

A: The federal Housing and Urban Development Department provides assistance to low-income and homeless citizens. HUDVASH is a program which pairs HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance program with VA case management and supportive services for homeless veterans. These services are designed to help homeless veterans and their families find and sustain permanent housing and access to health care, mental health treatment, substance use counseling and other support necessary to help them in their recovery process and with their ability to maintain housing in the community. Through public housing authorities, HUD provides rental assistance vouchers for privately owned housing to veterans who are experiencing homelessness. VA case managers may connect these veterans with support services such as those identified above. Case management in the McLean County area is conducted through the VA Supportive Services for Veterans and Families by The Salvation Army.

DID YOU KNOW?

While many states, including Illinois, have legalized the possession and consumption of personal use of marijuana, the federal government has not. Veterans who use VA health care will find that the VA will not write a prescription for medical use of marijuana for any purpose. Additionally, if veterans are receiving certain opioid or mental health-related medication through the VA, they will probably be denied those VA medications if the veteran is using marijuana. The VA is very concerned that any powerful mental health-related mediations from the VA may interact with the marijuana in a dangerous way. There currently are no plans for the VA to review and/or modify its ban on marijuana use for VA health care.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

