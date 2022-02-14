Veterans Corner: Q&A and the 2022 St. Patrick's Day run

Q: I am a veteran who has not used many of the VA benefits to which I am told I am entitled. I am in my 30s and am finally in a position to buy my own home. What is a VA Guaranteed Loan and how do I access the benefit?

A: The VA provides a home loan guaranty benefit and other housing-related programs to help veterans and military members buy, build, repair, retain or adapt a home for their personal residence. The actual loan granted under the VA Loan Guaranty program is by a bank or lending institution or mortgage companies. VA guarantees a portion of the loan, enabling the lender to provide the veteran with more favorable terms since the risk to the bank is less. The main pillars of the VA Home Loan benefits are: No down payments required by the VA (although some lenders may require one), competitively low interest rates, limited closing costs, no need for Private Mortgage Insurance, VA home loan is a lifetime benefit and can be used multiple times. Visit benefits.va.gov/homeloans/ for more information.

Q: I served for six years in the Marine Corps back in the mid-'70s and spent almost two years at Camp Lejeune and also MCAS New River. Additionally, my spouse lived on post at Camp Lejeune for nearly a year in 1976 and 1977. The Marine Corps has contacted me about contaminated water at Camp Lejeune during the years I was assigned there. I have a few medical issues but overall am OK. What does all of this mean?

A: If you served at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune or Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina, you may have come in contact with contaminants in the drinking water. From August 1953 through December 1987 the drinking water at Camp Lejeune was contaminated with several chemicals that may have serious medical long-term consequences. If you served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River during those dates for at least 30 cumulative days AND you did not receive a dishonorable discharge when you separated from military service, you may be eligible for benefits from these exposures. If you and/or your spouse has a diagnosis of one or more of these presumptive conditions, the veteran may be eligible for both health care and disability compensation and the spouse may be eligible for health care. The presumptive conditions include: adult leukemia, aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Parkinson’s disease. Visit www.publichealth.va.gov/;exposures/camp-lejeune/ for more information.

2022 ST. PATRICK’S DAY RUN

The 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Run will be held March 13 at 1 p.m. There will be a Certified 5K course for competitors at that distance and a one-mile walk for others. The start and finish line will be at the Bloomington VFW Building at 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington. Registration fee is $25 if received before March 4, or $30 if received after March 4. There will be a $2 discount if the runner is a member of the Lake Run Club. Entry fees are non-refundable. Proceeds will benefit Central IL Leathernecks, VFW Auxiliary and Veterans Helping Veterans. For more details and registration online, visit www.ItsRaceTime.com. Special thanks to Reads Sporting Goods, Schooners, WJBC 1230 Radio, VFW 454 and the Lake Run Club.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0