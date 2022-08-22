Veterans Corner: Q&A and government spending on VA programs

Q: My father served in the Army from 1966 through 1968. He served in Vietnam and received several medals for his service. However, his medals and ribbons were mostly lost during a fire in his home and a several moves across several states in subsequent years. I am now old enough to appreciate my father’s service and his patriotism. Can I get replacements for his ribbons and other awards? I would like to have them mounted so they can be hung on the wall where he can be proud of them, and we can recognize his sacrifices for us and the country.

A: The National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis will replace most of the medals, ribbons and commendations. Standard Form SF 180 is available by browsing "SF 180" on your computer. Complete the SF 180 and send it to the National Personnel Records Center at the address provided with the SF 180. Honoring your father’s military service will endear you to him in ways you cannot imagine!

Q: I served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and I am familiar with the burn pits used to incinerate unusable items, human waste, fouled equipment, tainted fuel, etc. I did not work at the burn pits but saw the smoke plumes that emanated from them. I am in good health and have gone about my life. What should I do about my exposure to burn pits now that the Burn Pit Act has passed, and service-connected disability claims can be filed and processed?

A: The Burn Pit Act identified over 20 medical conditions that are now considered to be “presumptively” caused by exposure to burn pits. To file a claim for service-connected disability compensation, you must be able to show that you served where burn pits were used. Second, you must have one of the 20-plus medical conditions on the list of presumptive causation by exposure. This may lead some in the same situation as you are in, to feel they need not do anything. REMEMBER! It was not long ago that there were no “presumptives” for Burn Pit exposure. The status of medical conditions usually changes over time as more information about the exposure is gained by the VA for evaluation. I would recommend that you obtain your military records that confirm your claim that you may have been exposed to Burn Pit toxins. I would suggest that you browse "VA Airborne Hazardous Exposure Registry." Once at the website, sign on the registry set up for burn pit exposure. You will be asked to provide your exposure time and location and any information about diagnoses with any of the presumptive medical conditions listed on the registry. Currently you claim to not have any appropriate diagnosis. Be alert! if you develop any of the current presumptive conditions, or presumptive conditions that may be added to the registry, you should file a service-connected disability compensation claim.

DID YOU KNOW?

There are two main types of government spending: mandatory (entitlements) and discretionary spending.

Mandatory spending is determined by pre-determined laws or regulations. It cannot be changed without an act of Congress. Discretionary spending, on the other hand, is set by Congress and can be changed at any time. Government spending on programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid and many other programs involving government payments to those who are low income are considered mandatory. Mandatory spending makes up most government spending. Funding for the Veterans Administration is discretionary and often falls prey to political posturing and “horse trading” and therefore must be fought for each time the VA budget is considered by Congress. Properly funding programs to help veterans who served their country honorably should be a no-brainer when compared to mandatory funding aiding mostly those who did not serve their country. It is time that veterans and their veteran organization lobbyists should push for including VA funding in the mandatory category. Contact your local members of Congress and your U.S. Senators to take up this call to action as our veterans, active-duty military, National Guard and Reservists have done when they served.