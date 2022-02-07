Veterans Corner: Q&A and Freda Josephine McDonald

Q: I am a veteran, and I am getting to the age where my spouse and I are making decisions about what happens after we pass. I have heard a lot about national cemeteries recently and the idea seems attractive enough to consider. What do I need to do to find out more details about burial at a national cemetery, and where is the nearest national cemetery to McLean County?

A: The Veterans Administration operates all national cemeteries except the Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C. The national cemetery closest to Bloomington and Normal is Camp Butler, northeast of Springfield. Burial at specific national cemeteries cannot be guaranteed, but in rare situations where the desired cemetery does not have available spaces, secondary choices can be made. Veterans may apply for approval to be buried at a national cemetery in advance of the need. Spouses and dependents also may be eligible for burial on the same grave site as the veteran. Information about the veteran is engraved on the front of the grave marker and the spouse or dependent’s information will be engraved on the reverse side. If the spouse of the veteran is also a veteran, they can prearrange to have two sites next to each other. If the spouse is not a veteran, the spouse will be buried with the veteran being placed in the same site. The same holds true for an eligible dependent who dies first. Other benefits when burial takes place at a national cemetery include opening and closing of the grave, perpetual care, a government headstone, marker or medallion, a burial flag and a Presidential Memorial Certificate at no cost to the family. Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery. Additional burial benefits may be available if the veteran died from service-connected disabilities or died in a VA hospital facility. Cremated remains are buried or inurned in national cemeteries in the same manner and with the same honors as casketed remains. Visit https://www.cem.va.gov/burial_benefits/ for more info.

DID YOU KNOW?

Freda Josephine McDonald Baker was born in 1906 to parents who were entertainers in the St. Louis area. Young Freda began performing dances in the street for money and was very unlikely aware that her talent and career would lead to worldwide acclaim — and a career passing secret messages to the French Resistance during World War II. As her career blossomed worldwide, she was the first Black woman to appear in a motion picture, 1927's “Siren of the Tropics." Her popularity and treatment in Europe were much greater than back at home in the U.S. and she spent most of the rest of her life in Europe. At the outset of World War II, Baker was recruited by the French intelligence. Due to her fame, she was able to gain access and pass information for the Free French leaders that probably no other single person could have accomplished. There are many very good sources for finding out more about Josephine Baker by browsing the internet in her name.

------

If you have questions about veterans' benefits or need VA financial assistance, contact the McLean County Veterans Assistance Office at 309-888-5140.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

