Veterans Corner: Q&A, an Air Force change, and passport renewal

Q: I served three years in the Army. Is it too late to file a VA claim for service-connected disability compensation from my service during the Vietnam War?

A: There is no general expiration time for the filing of a VA claim. However, you will need your DD 214, a copy of your military medical records from the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, to review and see if information supporting your claim show up in your medical file. Additionally, gather up your medical records for the claimed malady for care since you left the military. While you are gathering this information, you should file an Intent to File Claim Form 21-0966. This will hold your time of filing for up to a year so that you can gather the information needed to support your claim. Many approved claims will include backpay to the date the intent to file Form was received by the VA. Work with a certified Veterans Service Officer to fill out all forms submitted to the VA, including the intent to file form and to complete the Form 21-4138 Statement in Support of Claim. Even if an intent to file claim is submitted, the claim will be dismissed if the support documents and the Form 21-4138 are not submitted within 12 months.

AIR FORCE ACTS ON GENDER PRONOUNS

The U.S. Air Force has authorized the optional use of gender pronouns he/him, she/her and they/them in electronic signature blocks for official email correspondence. The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer/Questioning Team was created earlier this year to identify and work to resolve issues that impede the success of LGBTQ airmen and guardians, according to the Air Force. According to a verified email to Stars and Stripes, “Air Force Officials stated that the changes 'address multiple concerns from our Airmen and guardians and promote a more inclusive environment.'" Pronouns now can be placed after the name in parentheses or on a separate line within the signature block, the Air Force said. Many of the more than 400 comments on the Facebook post derided the change as an unnecessary nod to political correctness when the military is faced with more pressing issues, from suicide in the force to tensions with China and Russia. But some people with gender-neutral names expressed appreciation for the change.

DID YOU KNOW?

President Biden issued an executive order on Dec. 13 directing the State Department to “design and deliver a new online passport renewal experience that does not require any physical documents to be mailed.” The government announced that beginning Dec. 23, federal government employees, military members and their family members will be able to use the passport online renewal system before it is released to the general public in 2022. Previously, renewing one’s passport required a trip to a government office, surrendering the old passport and submitting payment via check or money order. Travelers also had to find a place to have a passport photo taken as well. Visit www.uspassports.online for more detailed instructions. Hopefully, this expedited system will have adequate safeguards to prevent improper issuance of passports to people entering the country through illegal channels.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

