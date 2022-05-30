Veterans Corner: Q&A; Agent Orange Exposure Area expansion; Merchant Marines honored for WWII

Q: I served in the Army and I was in Kuwait and Iraq during Desert Storm. Many of my buddies got sick with many different symptoms such as rashes, fatigue, gastrointestinal and digestive issues, brain “fog” and muscle and joint pain. The cause(s) have never been released but have been called “Gulf War Syndrome.” What ever became of Gulf War Syndrome?

A: Roughly 250,000 U.S. troops who served in the 1990-91 Persian Gulf War were sickened with symptoms that lasted long after their return home. Researcher Robert Haley says new research confirms that sarin nerve gas caused this illness. Exposure to sarin is believed to have occurred during allied bombing of a bunker housing chemical weapons at the Khamisiyah Ammunition Storage Deport in southern Iraq, sending a plume of contaminated smoke and dust particles over a 25-mile radius. (So much for no weapons of mass destruction!) Federal agencies spent years broadly dismissing the idea that troops may have been suffering from exposure to chemical agents, with many veterans experiencing symptoms being sent to mental health providers. Studies have shown that there are still more than 100,00 Gulf War veterans who are not getting help for this illness. It is hoped that this new study confirming sarin as the toxic agent will result in accelerated research and better treatment of Gulf War illness. Veterans of Desert Storm who have symptoms or who filed earlier claims for disability compensation should contact a Veterans Service Office about filing or reopening a claim.

AGENT ORANGE EXPOSURE AREA EXPANSION

A comprehensive toxic exposure bill was passed in the House of Representatives and is in the Senate for consideration. This would bring wide-ranging expansion of the illnesses considered “presumptive” for disability compensation for exposure to Agent Orange. Twenty-three diseases, including hypertension, would be added to the list of Agent Orange presumptive. Additionally, the bill would add Vietnam-era veterans while serving in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Guam, American Samoa and Johnston Atoll to the list of places where veterans were exposed to Agent Orange and therefore would be eligible to claim service connection to the presumptive medical conditions associated with Agent Orange.

MERCHANT MARINES HONORED FOR WORLD WAR II SERVICE

Congress has bestowed its highest honor on Merchant Mariners who fought in World War II, almost eight decades after the conflict in which more than 8,000 of them were killed. The Congressional Gold Medal was awarded to surviving Merchant Mariners who provided equipment, food, fuel and other materials to military troops around the world during World War II. The Merchant Marine suffered a per capita casualty rate greater than those of the U.S. Armed Forces, but Merchant Mariners who served in World War II were denied such veteran recognition until 1987 when a federal court ordered it. The Merchant Marine still exists! The Merchant Marine primarily transports cargo and passengers during peacetime; in times of war, they can be an auxiliary to the United States Navy and can be called upon to deliver military personnel and materials for the military. The U.S. Merchant Marine has approximately 180 privately owned, oceangoing, self-propelled vessels of 1,000 gross register tons and above that carry cargo port to port. Nearly 800 American-owned ships are flagged in other nations. Congratulations to the World War II Merchant Marines who have finally been properly recognized for their massive contribution to the victory in World War II.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0