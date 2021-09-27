Veterans Corner: Prairie Aviation Museum, results of 9/11 events, CARPLS and VETSmile

PRAIRIE AVIATION AND YANKEE AIR MUSEUM PRESENT

Prairie Aviation Museum will bring the WWII B-25 bomber “Rosie’s Reply” to the Prairie Aviation Museum in Bloomington on Oct. 8 and 9. Rosie’s Reply, complete with nose art, will be on display and will offer rides on the most widely-produced American twin-engine bomber of World War II. The Yankee Air Museum near Belleville, Michigan, maintains the aircraft and tours each year to bring the beauty and majesty of this aircraft to new generations. Visit yankeeairmuseum.org/fly to reserve your tickets. Thank you, Prairie Aviation Museum, for making this event possible to help us all to never forget.

9/11 20TH ANNIVERSARY EVENTS WELL RECEIVED

The ceremonies and other events conducted on 9/11 were well received and went a long way toward reminding all of us to never forget. The tributes to the firemen, police officers, first responders and military at Miller Park and the Corn Crib, highlighted by the “fly-over salute,” were evocative of the faith, patriotism and love of our country which often goes unseen, unknown and unspoken. The display of the 50 American Flags Living Memorial to those who died and the responders to the tragedy of 9/11 was seen again on the south lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts along with a patriotic motorcycle drive-by.

DID YOU KNOW?

CARPLS (Coordinated Advice & Referral Program for Legal Service), founded in 1993, can provide free legal aid for Illinois service members (including National Guard and Reserves) and veterans. Low- and moderate-income service members and their families are eligible for free legal services. The free hotline is 1-855-IL-AFLAN (452-3526). The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. While the home location is in Cook County, CARPLS is a partner of the Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid Network, which has affiliate legal organizations across Illinois, including McLean County. However, referral for local-oriented assistance must go through the Illinois Armed forces Legal Aid Network Hotline number. Visit www.Carpls.org-veterans for more information.

VA VETSmile PROGRAM LAUNCHED

The VA launched a new initiative with community dental care providers to help improve dental care access for veterans enrolled in VA health care who are currently not eligible for VA dental services. VETSmile started in early July to help eligible veterans access free or discounted dental services at pilot sites in New York City and New Jersey. Browse VETSmile on the internet for more information. The program is expected to serve about 3,900 patients in the first year and grow as the program is rolled out nationally.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0