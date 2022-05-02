Veterans Corner: Prairie Aviation Museum; 9 respiratory cancers added to military disability benefits

PRAIRIE AVIATION MUSEUM SCHEDULE

The Prairie Aviation Museum, 2929 E. Empire St. in Bloomington near the old airport terminal, announced its operating schedule for 2022. The museum will be open April through October on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open Cockpit Days will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the third Saturdays from May through September (i.e. May 21 , June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17). Open Cockpit Days allows closer observance of the interiors of these important military and civilian aircraft. Visit PrairieAviationMuseum.org or call 309-663-7632 for more information or to schedule group visits.

VA WARRIORS TO WORKFORCE PROGRAM

The Warrior to Workforce Program (W2W) through the VA’s Acquisition Academy in Frederick, Maryland, is accepting resumes for its next cohort that begins in August. Under this program, veterans with a service-connected disability and little to no post-high school education are hired as GS-5 federal government employees for careers in federal contracting. The curriculum includes business education, professional development, peak performance training and mission service. The education component helps participants obtain the 24 college-level business credits required for the contract specialist career field, through a local university using their VA education benefits. After completion, participants transition into the two-year Acquisition Intern program where they attend training and go to VA Acquisition offices for on-the-job training and permanent placement. The W2W Program is accepting resumes through June. W2W can be contacted via email at vaaaw2w@va.gov or visit the website by browsing "VA W2W program" for more information.

VA ESTABLISHES PRESUMTIVENESS FOR RARE RESPIRATORY CANCERS

The VA is adding nine rare respiratory cancers to the list of presumed service-connected disabilities due to military environment exposures to fine particulate matter. The Interim Final rule published in the Federal Register on April 26 lists squamous cell carcinoma of the larynx, squamous cell carcinoma of the trachea, adenocarcinoma of the trachea, salivary gland-type tumors of the trachea, adenosquamous carcinoma of the lung, large cell carcinoma of the lung, salivary gland-type tumors of the lung, sarcomatoid carcinoma of the lung and typical and atypical carcinoid of the lung. VA is beginning to process disability compensation claims for veterans who served any amount of time in the Southwest Asia theater of operations beginning Aug. 2, 1990, to the present time, or Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Syria or Djibouti beginning Sept. 19, 2001, to the present. Any veteran who has or had one of the listed cancers at any time during or after separation from military service may be eligible for disability compensation benefits. VA will contact impacted veterans and survivors to inform them about their eligibility and will provide information on how to apply. Veterans who had previous claims denied are encouraged to file a supplemental claim for benefits. Applications for benefits, by veterans and survivors, may be completed by visiting VA.gov or by calling toll-free at 800-827-1000.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

