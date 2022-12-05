Veterans Corner: Pearl Harbor Day, VA health care eligibility, and traveling veterans

REMEMBER PEARL HARBOR DAY

Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of one of the worst days in our nation’s history: the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. This is a day to remember sadly the loss of life and our reluctant entry into World War II. However, it also must be remembered as the beginning of the nation coming together as one, and a revitalization of our spirit after a decade of economic suffering. Americans supported the war effort by producing a great portion of the war equipment and materials for the rest of our allies in the war, as well as for our own armed forces who fought all over the world. The united national effort is considered the greatest manufacturing and supply-line creations and executions in history. It is right to mourn the losses, but it is equally right and moral to celebrate that we Americans accomplished so much to benefit not only ourselves, but the entire world. In these current times of divisiveness and attacking the very foundation of what America was, is and shall be, we should not forget that we can come together on the same principals that our founders gifted to us and become united again. I hope it does not take another tragedy like a major war to create the fertile ground where such unity can be seeded and prosper.

Q: I served four years in the Army back in the 1990s but received a general discharge under honorable conditions. I have several medical problems which occurred while I was on active duty. I have been reluctant to apply for VA health care benefits. Am I eligible for VA health care?

A: Basic eligibility for VA health care includes a person who served in the active military, naval or air service and who was discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable. A veteran meeting those guidelines may qualify for VA health care benefits, including qualifying Reserve and National Guard members. Additionally, veterans who enlisted after Sept. 7, 1980, or who entered active duty after Oct. 16, 1981, must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which they were called to active duty in order to be eligible. This minimum duty requirement may not apply to veterans discharged for hardship, early out or a disability incurred or aggravated in the line of duty. To apply for VA health care, complete VA Form 10 10 EZ Application for health care benefits, and get a copy of your DD 214 certificate of release or discharge from active duty. Contact the nearest VA clinic or medical center, (the Bloomington VA clinic is at 309-827-4090) to set an appointment with the eligibility section of the local VA. The eligibility review of your DD 214 and your completed VA form 10 10 EZ will usually take less than 30 minutes and you will be notified either at that time or after your DD 214 is vetted by the VA center in Atlanta, Georgia. Regardless, you will know within about one week of your eligibility.

DID YOU KNOW?

Traveling veterans enrolled in VA health care will receive the same consistent care whether at their local VA treatment site or an alternate VA care site. Winter is a time when veterans who live in locations where cold weather and snow are regular parts of their life often travel to warmer locations. “Snowbirds” who are enrolled with VA health care may need VA health care services while they are traveling or wintering. To ensure that such veterans maintain their VA health care undiminished, when the veteran leaves the local VA health care area, the VA requests that the veteran contact their local VA PACT (Patient Aligned Care Team), and the team will coordinate the veteran's health care at an alternative location where the veteran will be traveling. The notification should be made six to eight weeks ahead of the travel date and should include travel destinations(s) and temporary address; a valid telephone number; arrival and departure dates; and specific care concerns. The PACT team will contact the national traveling veteran coordinator, who will assist in coordinating care. Contact you PACT team at your local VA clinic or medical center or a traveling veteran coordinator at the local VA facility.