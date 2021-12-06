Veterans Corner: Pearl Harbor anniversary and COVID-19 military rites

PEARL HARBOR COMMEMORATION

The 80th anniversary of the bombing at Pearl Harbor will be commemorated in a ceremony on the east steps of the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington on Tuesday. The anniversary ceremony will commence at 11 a.m. with introductions, an invocation, the pledge of allegiance, a salute to the branches of the military and the sounding of taps.

PEARL HARBOR: A COMING TOGETHER

The attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, is often referred to as "a date that will live in infamy." Indeed, that day will be remembered as the day Pearl Harbor was attacked, which led directly to American involvement in World War II with Japan and quickly with Germany, Italy and others considered part of the Axis Powers. But that day was far more significant over the following decades than merely the day America was attacked. The losses at Pearl Harbor and the eventual three and a half years of brutal warfare resulted in Pearl Harbor becoming the great unifier of the many facets of our citizens. Americans began to realize that if we came together as a nation, our differences became much less important than what brings us together, and that we could overcome our challenges. Pearl Harbor became not only the “great unifier” and rallying point against a hostile world, but also the motivation for our nation to become the world leader that was so lacking at the time in the free world.

Shakespeare said, “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.” This old quote easily can be applied to our nation. The American Constitution certainly planted the "seeds of greatness" for the new nation, but results have not fully been realized for all of our citizens. In its first 165 years America had done some great things and changed its constitution to accommodate a better way. But before Pearl Harbor, America still had not come to terms with what we wanted to be — a watcher of world events — or a nation that could help or even lead in shaping the future for not only America, but for the entire world. Pearl Harbor thrust the necessity of greatness upon us.

Today, we are told by the media and politicians that the nation is hopelessly split about our future direction. Let us not have to experience another Pearl Harbor to reunite us as a great nation working together to make an even greater nation. Let us go forth from this place and time to continue our nation’s advancement to even greater heights. To do less than that would be to fail each other in striving to live out the dreams that the "seeds of greatness" in our constitution sowed so many years ago.

COVID-19, MILITARY RITES

A number of families were not able to have military funeral rites conducted for veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic or for other reasons. The combined American Legion Post 635 in Normal and Post 56 in Bloomington Honor Guard understand how significant military rites are for veterans and their families. Some of the harsher pandemic restrictions have been lifted concerning the numbers of people who can gather. The Honor Guard invites the families of deceased veterans who did not have military funeral rites to schedule them now. If you are interested in having a military funeral rite conducted, contact Butch Ekstam at 309-825-2703.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

