Veterans Corner: PACT Act claims; liver cancer study; common characteristics among veterans

The VA will embark on a study in 2023 to determine the most effective screening technique for liver cancer, a deadly cancer that can be cured if caught early. This will be the largest clinical trial in history related to liver cancer screening. Liver cancer is the sixth-leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. The trial study will recruit 4,700 veterans with cirrhosis (liver scarring caused by several different conditions) from 47 VA medical centers. The VA’s Veterans Health Administration is the largest health care provider in the U.S. for patients with cirrhosis, a leading risk factor for liver cancer. Enrollment in the trial will begin in 2023 and follow participants over an eight-year period. This is the first clinical trial to compare the two primary screening methods (ultrasound and MRI) for effect on patient death.

Veterans have many common characteristics regardless of when and in which branch they served. Military service trains members to be self-disciplined, decisive, innovative, goal-oriented and not wanting to be dependent on others. These are character traits that help military members cope with the rigors of military service and are very good traits to continue to exhibit when the veteran leaves military service. Non-veterans often misunderstand veterans and see veterans as tough, outspoken, opinionated, stubborn and even “bull-headed” at times. A big problem for most veterans is having to admit to themselves that they cannot handle some situations that come up. Veterans are often very reluctant to seek medical care when they have health problems. Only about one-third of veterans have VA medical care. Some veterans would enroll in VA medical care, but their income level is above a government-imposed income limit means test. Additionally, many veterans are not enrolled in VA medical care because their employer provides health care coverage at their place of work. Veterans need to enroll in VA health care regardless of their ability to have employer-subsidized insurance. Many of the health care problems seen by the VA are a result of the unusual exposure to chemical, biological and radiological agents. VA health care facilities see tens of thousands of these veterans whose military jobs subjected them to toxic substances. The VA’s experience with treatment of these exposure-related medical problems makes treatment provided by the VA the best avenue for detection and treatment. Applying for VA health care is easy. Complete VA Form 10 10 EZ and have a copy of your DD 214, Separation from Active Duty. Contact your local VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, like the one in Bloomington, and set up an appointment with an eligibility representative. Many medical maladies caused by toxic exposures are curable, treatable and/or manageable if the veteran seeks medical care early in the medical problem. Don't delay in applying for your VA health care card!