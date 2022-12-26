Veterans Corner National Cemetery Scheduling Office and DD214 Separation Forms

Thoughts of Christmas and the holiday season

There is probably nothing lonelier than being away from home during the holiday season in a foreign land engaged in serving your country. This is true no matter what the religion, be it Christianity, Judaism, Islam or other beliefs. Technology of cellphones, computers, snail mail and digital social media make poor substitutes for “being back home for the holidays."

Those of us back home might take even a moment to reflect on what those of us who are serving are experiencing due to their service. Say a prayer, have a moment of silence and keep our service members and veterans in your hearts and your mind in this wonderful nation supported bravely by those who serve.

Did you know?

The VA has a National Cemetery Scheduling Office that has implemented changes to its phone system allowing for direct one-source contact for obtaining information and scheduling burials in all national cemeteries operated by the VA.

The NCSO has changed the menu to add frequently asked questions. This will assist infrequent or first-time callers in answering questions they may have or redirect them to the appropriate VA office. The primary selection options remain the same: scheduling a burial; schedule a burial (Spanish) and FAQs (Spanish); case status; pre-need application Status; FAQs English; for VA grant funded state or tribal; and veteran crisis line.

The scheduling office hours are Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Central time; Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, closed. Call 1-866-900-6417 for more information.

Q: I served three years in the Navy from 1992 to 1995 on active duty and received my DD214 Separation Form at time of separation. Three years later after completing my Navy Reserve obligation, I received in the mail my Honorable Discharge Certificate. Since 1996 I have had little contact with the VA or any other government entity that would require my DD214. I have recently applied for a VA Loan Guarantee Program Certificate to buy a house. My request has been put on hold because my DD214 has the wrong date of birth and a one-number error in my Social Security number. How do I correct this problem?

A: There is a website through va.gov that will help you through the process. However, veterans who are not comfortable with using the computer can contact the local Veteran Service Officer, Michele Hansen-Hoback, at 217-685-3248 with the Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs Office at the National Guard Armory at 1616 S. Main St. in Bloomington. Appointments are required. You can also get assistance in completing the paperwork by calling 1-800-827-1000, which is the universal contact number at VA Regional Offices nationally. Either case will require a copy of your current DD214 and supporting documents showing the correct information that needs to be changed.

Usually, no new DD214 is issued, but rather a Form DD215 will be issued and become part of the required documents for most VA benefit applications.

Veterans, get your DD214 form and make sure the information on it is correct. There are many times in a veteran’s life that having those documents accessible and accurate are important! Even at time of passing for a veteran, some mistakes could mess up the planning and execution of military rites at veteran funerals and survivor benefits for loved ones left behind.