Veterans Corner: Museum events, Suicide Prevention Month, veteran benefits, job vacancies

PRAIRIE AVIATION MUSEUM

Prairie Aviation Museum will have an “Open Cockpit Day” at the museum on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., when some aircraft will have their cockpits open for closer inspection.

The museum will also host a visit from the B25, World War II bomber, Rosie’s Reply on Oct. 8 and 9. The bomber will be on display for the two days and will offer rides on this historic airplane. Reserve your tickets at www.yankeeairmuseum.org/fly.

ANNUAL REPORT ON VETERAN SUICIDE PREVENTION

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Data included in the VA’s 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual report shows a decrease from 2018 to 2019 in the total number of veteran suicide deaths, and a decrease in the rate of veteran suicides per 100,000. The 6,261 veteran suicide deaths in 2018 decreased by 399 compared to 2018. The suicide rate per 100,000 veterans in 2019 was 31.6 compared to the rate among non-veterans U.S. adults of 16.8. The VA provides a myriad of suicide prevention programs including VET Centers, Veterans Crisis Line, which is available 24/7, mental health services at VA clinics and medical centers, and many others. Veterans and those who care about veterans should become knowledgeable about these services and encourage veterans to seek these programs. Visit https://www.va.gov/OPA/PRESSREL/pressrelease.cfm?id=5713 for more information.

SPECIAL BENEFITS FOR ELDERLY WARTIME VETERANS

Most veterans are aware of service-connected disability compensation programs from the VA. Many veterans are not aware of VA monthly pension benefits that are payable to wartime veterans who are permanently and totally disabled due to non-service-connected disability, or who are age 65 years old or older and who meet certain income and net worth limits. A veteran receiving a VA pension benefit who needs assistance for such things as eating, bathing and dressing or has very limited eyesight or requires nursing home care may be eligible for aid and assistance benefits to help cover those assistance costs. There are many more benefits focusing on elderly veterans. Browse current VA press releases for a more detailed explanation of benefits.

CITY OF BLOOMINGTON HAS VACANCIES

City of Bloomington has openings for telecommunicator at $23.64 per hour; payroll supervisor at $55,480 to $69,350; parking enforcement crew leader at $20 per hour; and entry level and experienced police officers. Visit www.cityblm.org/jobs for more information on all of the openings and for compensation information for police officer vacancies. Applications for police officer positions must be received by mid-December.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

