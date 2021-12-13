Veterans Corner: Military honors and Q&A

AWARDS, MEDALS, COMMENDATIONS AND RIBBONS

Q: My father served in Vietnam from 1967 into 1968. He talked some about his service, but due to multiple moves, his military awards and pins have been lost. Is there a way that I can replace evidence and facts of his service?

A: Living veterans of all eras and their next of kin (NOK) may obtain copies of separation documents, awards, medals, medical records, commendations and other items from their military record jackets. NOK is defined as unmarried/surviving spouse, father, mother, son, daughter, sister or brother. NOK is only eligible to obtain the records if the veteran is deceased or with his/her approval. Standard Form SF 180 Request for military records is used to obtain the information and is available at your VAC Office at 200 W. Front St., Suite 400D in Bloomington (health department building, 309-888-5140) or on the internet by browsing "SF 180." The form includes instructions on where to send the request, based upon when the military service occurred and in what branch the veteran served.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Veterans Administration operates the National Cemetery Association. All honorably discharged veterans are eligible for NCA burial benefits, which include a gravesite in any of the national cemeteries with available space, opening and closing of the grave, perpetual care, a government headstone or marker, a burial flag and a Presidential Memorial Certificate, at no cost to the family. Some veterans may be eligible for burial allowances. Cremated remains are buried or inurned in national cemeteries in the same manner and with the same honors as casketed remains. Many national cemeteries have columbarium walls, or above-ground structures in which a veteran’s cremated remains may be inurned instead of in an in-ground burial site. Visit https://www.cem.va.gov/faq.asp#4 for more information.

Q: I retired from the Navy after 25 years. I would like to be buried at sea rather than in a national or private cemetery. Does the VA provide burial at sea benefits?

A: The VA does not provide burial at sea benefits. Please contact the United States Navy Mortuary Affairs Office at 1-866-787-0081 or browse Department of the Navy Burial at Sea Program.

Q: I am a veteran in my 70s and my wife and I are trying to put our personal affairs in order, including funeral arrangements. We have decided that upon our passing, we want to be buried in a national cemetery. Can I make arrangements now with the National Cemetery Association for my spouse and I to be buried there?

A: The VA does not permit “reserving a particular gravesite” in a national cemetery prior to the death of the veteran. Nor can the NCA “guarantee” burial at a particular cemetery. However, a pre-need determination of eligibility can be obtained from the VA by completing VA Form 40-10007. Besides the honorably discharged veteran, the spouse or dependent child of a service member or veteran can be buried on the same gravesite as the veteran is or will be buried, even if the service member veteran has already died. Visit https://www.va.gov/burials-memorials/preneed-eligibility/.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0