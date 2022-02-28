Veterans Corner: Military funeral rites, upcoming events and Q&A

DID YOU KNOW?

The general public knows that veterans who pass away are often accorded military funeral rites. Unfortunately, some deceased veterans not only are not accorded military funeral honors, but their remains go unclaimed by family or friends. The veterans organizations in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas and a TV station in Shreveport, Louisiana, and active military recently combined forces to honor such veterans whose cremated remains have been unclaimed.

Many veteran organizations have Honor Guards and conduct military funeral rites for local veterans. The combined Honor Guard of American Legion Posts 635 in Normal, Post 56 in Bloomington and Ellsworth 1244 combined forces in 2021 to conduct military funeral rites at 110 funerals and 56 events such as the Special Olympics state track meet and posting of the colors for games and other events. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions over the last two years, the combined American Legion Honor Guard also conducted communal military rites for veterans who passed at a time when restrictions prohibited the gathering of more than 10 family members and friends of the veteran. The combined Honor Guard will conduct a Communal Rite for these families if requested. Contact Butch Ekstam at 309-825-2703.

EVENTS

Central Illinois Leathernecks Detachment 988 will sponsor a three-day bags tournament fundraiser. The tournament will be held March 6, April 3 and May 1 at VFW Post 454 on Lincoln Street in Bloomington. Contact Kevin Keller at 618-554-1540, email Marine@det988.com or go to https://det988.com for more information.

Q&A

Q: I am a 20-year-old male who did not register for the draft when I turned 18 years old. I thought since no one has been drafted in over 45 years that I did not have a need to register. I am trying to finish college and find out that because I did not register for the draft, that I am ineligible for federal grants, scholarships and other financial assistance. Females are not required to register for the draft. However, they can still apply and receive federal education assistance. Is this fair?

A: America ended the draft in 1973 as the Vietnam War wound down. All males in the United States must register for Selective Service (the draft) within 30 days of their 18th birthday. The draft would allow our country to be able to respond to increased needs in the military which might exceed he capabilities of our current active duty, reserves and National Guard units' ability to meet. Females have always been exempted from the draft, because the law permitted them to serve only in non-combat roles. Congress, in a move toward diversity, passed laws that make females eligible for service in all military occupational specialties. There have been several legislative efforts to require Selective Service registration at 18 years old for both males and females but have not been passed. It seems rather short-sighted to consider diversity or fairness in making the military as strong as possible. The military mission is to defend our nation and win wars, not whether one group or another is treated fairly!

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0