Veterans Corner: Military funeral honors; My HealtheVet; stolen valor

Q: My father is a veteran who served honorably. He is getting up in years now and we talked recently about what he wanted done after he passes. Besides the estate and the other financial issues, we talked about funeral details. He was very proud of his military service and decided he would like to have military rites as part of his funeral. He already has a burial site in a private cemetery where my mother is buried. Does the VA provide any benefits for funerals?

A: Upon request, the Department of Defense will provide military funeral honors consisting of folding and the presentation of the United States flag by two or more uniformed members of the armed forces and the playing of "Taps" for a veteran buried in a non-national cemetery. Additionally, the funeral home will usually be able to obtain local veterans groups that have honor guards who may be able to provide a military prayer recitation, a rifle salute and other rites such as a bagpiper and in some cases a “flyover." The VA will provide a marble, granite or bronze grave marker upon request with coordination from the cemetery.

VENDOR AND INNOVATOR ACCESS INITIATIVE

The Department of Veterans Affairs has launched a new initiative called Pathfinder, which will serve as the “front door” for vendors and innovators to engage with the VA while providing useful resources. Pathfinder website users can submit their innovative ideas, solutions, products or services and provide information about themselves, company or organization. For VA to provide the highest quality care to veterans, it must offer a customer-focused pathway to engage industry, academia and veteran advocates who are actively working to solve veteran and health care challenges. The goal is to remove barriers and assist vendors and innovators in navigating the organization while improving care and services for veterans and their caregivers. VA will utilize submissions to Pathfinder to conduct market research, build an innovation solution repository for continuous sourcing and match the innovative solutions from the repository with VA problem spaces. Visit www.Pathfinder.va.gov for more details.

My HealtheVet

The VA has consolidated many of the portals to access various kinds of VA information into My HealtheVet. This Portal to VA information makes it easy to communicate with your health care team, manage your appointments and health records, and refill prescriptions online. To sign up for My HealtheVet, visit www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/user-registration/.

STOLEN VALOR

Did you know it is not a crime in Illinois to lie about having served in the military in order to get discounts at businesses and restaurants? Many retailers would like to honor and recognize our veterans at their business by giving discounts to veterans and their families. However, the “stolen valor” by non-veterans puts the retailer in a tough position — either ask for verification of veterans status and diminish the level of respect to the real veteran, allow the fraud to happen or upset a veteran because the veteran does not have the “right” veterans status information to verify the eligibility for the discount. The Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles will print the word "veteran" on your renewed driver’s license by providing a DD214 when you renew your license. Those who “steal” valor just to get a discount are the bottom of the humanity barrel. Stolen valor currently is only a crime if the fraud is used to get federal benefits.

REMINDER

Tuesday, June 14, is Flag Day.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

