MEMORIAL DAY AT EVERGREEN CEMETERY

Memorial Day will honor veterans of all military service and branches during a service at Evergreen Cemetery at noon on May 29. A modified communal military rites for families of veterans from World War II to the present time who have NOT had military rites performed will be part of the ceremony. The ceremony will be in front of the mausoleum just inside the entrance to the cemetery. A musical salute to the branches, rifle salute, Taps, a bagpiper and, weather permitting, a flyover will be featured in the ceremony. Families interested in being part of these communal military rites should contact Butch Ekstam at 309- 825-2703 no later than May 20 to register and for more information about what to bring to the ceremony. A limit of 12 families selected on a "first come, first served" basis can be honored at this ceremony. Families will need to supply a burial flag and a copy of our honored veteran’s obituary.

WARRIORS VETERANS FAIR

Central Illinois Veterans Warriors will host a Veterans Fair at Bloomington's Interstate Center from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. This fair will bring more than two dozen vendors and resources to provide information and other services to assist veterans in understanding the programs and resources available to them because they are veterans. The CIVW organization provides a variety of activities and programs for veterans in our community to encourage them to be active and help reduce PTSD, depression and anxiety. The public is welcome.

PACT ACT UPDATE

The PACT Act signed into law Aug. 10, 2022, included extensive changes to veterans benefits for toxic exposures, such as free health screening for veterans who believe they were exposed to toxic chemicals during their military service. Additionally, the act provided for more toxic exposures to be considered for service-connected disability compensation. Three million veterans have received the toxic screenings, with 42% reporting a concern for exposure. More than 215,000 veterans have enrolled in VA health care since August 2022. The VA has awarded more than $1 billion in compensation to veterans and survivors who filed PACT Act-related claims. VA encourages all eligible veterans and survivors to file a claim or submit their intent to file a claim for PACT Act-related compensation now. Most veterans who do so before Aug. 10 will have their compensation, if granted, retroactive to the day the act was signed into law. Learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MYVA411 (1-800-698-2411).

DID YOU KNOW?

The FY22 Geographic Distribution of VA Expenditures Summary indicates there are 569,448 veterans residing in Illinois. Expenditures by the VA in Illinois total $6,376,915,000.

$3 billion was spent on VA service-connected disability compensation and VA pensions for veterans who are totally disabled from non-service-connected reasons.

$215,244,000 was expended for education and vocational rehabilitation and employment.

VA medical care for veterans amounted to $3,129,484,000. Illinois has 165,899 unique patients using VA health care benefits.

A total of $67.9 million was spent in McLean County to support our 9,007 veterans.

$40 million was paid to disabled veterans and their families for service-connected disability compensation and VA pensions.

VA spent $3,627,000 for education and vocational rehabilitation and employment in McLean County.

VA expended $24,100,000 for VA Health Care for the 2,145 unique patients who used the Bloomington VA Clinic in 2022.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Memorial Day refocuses our attention for a few days to our fallen heroes from all the wars. We have a sacred obligation to honor our veterans not just on Memorial Day and Veterans Day but every day, because the sacrifices of those who served are the last defense against the loss of freedom.

“Word to the Nation: Guard zealously your right to serve in the Armed Forces, for without them, there will be no other rights to guard.” — President John F. Kennedy