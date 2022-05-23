Veterans Corner: Memorial Day reflections and events

DID YOU KNOW?
Memorial Day is here again! Time for the beginning of summer, cookouts and many other outside enjoyable activities. However, it is right to recognize the service, loyalty, sacrifices, heroism, perseverance, patriotism and dedication to defend the Constitution of the United States of America that have been gifted to the rest of us by those who serve in the military. The Medal of Honor is the United States government’s highest and most prestigious military decoration that may be awarded to recognize American soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, guardians and coast guardsmen who have distinguished themselves by acts of valor. The medal is normally awarded by the president of the United States, but as it is presented “in the name of the United States Congress: it is often referred to (erroneously) as the 'Congressional Medal of Honor.'" There are three distinct variants of the medal: one for the Department of the Army, awarded to soldiers; one for the Department of the Navy, awarded to sailors and marines, as well as coast guardsmen of the Department of Homeland Security; and one for the Department of the Air Force, awarded to airmen and space force guardians. There have been 3,530 Medals of Honor awarded to 3,511 individuals since the decoration’s creation on March 25, 1863, with over 40% awarded for actions during the American Civil War. Only 64 recipients are living today. Take a little time out on Memorial Day to remember and reflect on those who have served and protected us and our way of life. Then enjoy the holiday and fun earned for us by those who have served!
MEMORIAL DAY EVENT REMINDERS
There are many events across McLean County as well as the rest of the country to recognize the larger events taking place around Memorial Day.
The traditional Memorial Day Parade returns to Bloomington after a two-years hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. The parade steps off at 9 a.m. next Monday at Front and Madison streets in downtown Bloomington and ends at Miller Park. A recognition ceremony for veterans will begin at 10 a.m. at the Miller Park bandstand featuring a keynote speaker, flags and a rifle salute.
A Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the Korean War and Vietnam War memorial at the northwest corner of Miller Park.
Evergreen Cemetery will commence a Memorial Day ceremony at noon, with a flyover (weather permitting), followed by a keynote speaker and a communal military funeral rites ceremony for the families of veterans who have not been able to hold a military funeral ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions. Families who wish to participate in the communal military rites should contact Butch Ekstam at 309-825-2703. There will be a service branch recognition ceremony with the playing of the songs for each of the military service branches. Additionally, there will be a rifle salute, taps and a bagpiper to conclude the ceremony.
East Lawn Cemetery will have a Memorial Day ceremony on May 28, commencing at 11 a.m. with a horse-drawn hearse, flag folding and presentation, three rifle volleys, taps and a bagpiper.
Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.