Veterans Corner: Memorial Day reflections and events

Memorial Day is here again! Time for the beginning of summer, cookouts and many other outside enjoyable activities. However, it is right to recognize the service, loyalty, sacrifices, heroism, perseverance, patriotism and dedication to defend the Constitution of the United States of America that have been gifted to the rest of us by those who serve in the military. The Medal of Honor is the United States government’s highest and most prestigious military decoration that may be awarded to recognize American soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, guardians and coast guardsmen who have distinguished themselves by acts of valor. The medal is normally awarded by the president of the United States, but as it is presented “in the name of the United States Congress: it is often referred to (erroneously) as the 'Congressional Medal of Honor.'" There are three distinct variants of the medal: one for the Department of the Army, awarded to soldiers; one for the Department of the Navy, awarded to sailors and marines, as well as coast guardsmen of the Department of Homeland Security; and one for the Department of the Air Force, awarded to airmen and space force guardians. There have been 3,530 Medals of Honor awarded to 3,511 individuals since the decoration’s creation on March 25, 1863, with over 40% awarded for actions during the American Civil War. Only 64 recipients are living today. Take a little time out on Memorial Day to remember and reflect on those who have served and protected us and our way of life. Then enjoy the holiday and fun earned for us by those who have served!