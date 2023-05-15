MEMORIAL DAY PARADE AND CEREMONY

The Bloomington-Normal Memorial Day Parade will step off at Front and Center streets in downtown Bloomington at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29. The parade will finish at Miller Park on Wood Street in Bloomington. The Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the band shell in Miller Park. Take a few minutes from your holiday activities to recognize and celebrate the lives of the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect and reserve our nation and its values. Especially share these moments with our children, lest we fail to pass on to succeeding generations the greatness of our country and those who have served her.

EVERGREEN CEMETERY COMMUNAL CEREMONY

The Evergreen Memorial Day Ceremony Committee is still seeking participants for the communal military rites part of the ceremony. Contact Butch Ekstam at 309-825-2703 for more information about the communal ceremony for families of veterans who did not receive military rites at the time of their funeral.

Q: I fractured my kneecap while playing a pickup game of baseball during my active-duty military service back in the 1960s. I have always had pain and some limitations when bending the knee, but have never filed a claim for service-connected disability compensation. I never served in combat and have always felt embarrassed to file a claim for my injury when I consider those in the military who have been injured or killed during their military duty. I have been out of the military for more than 50 years. Should I file a claim now?

A: The decision to file or not file a claim is a personal one! Keep in mind that only about two-thirds of the veterans who have legitimate claims actually file claims. Also, keep in mind that when you entered military service you gave up virtually all your rights and freedoms to serve your country. Likewise, the military not only controlled everything about your life, but they also took responsibility for whatever happened to you while you were in the military (including being injured in non-military-duty activities). Finally, the VA budget funding for service-connected disability compensation is based on expectations of the number of claims that will be filed, not the actual number who have legitimate claims. The lower the number of claims expected, the lower the funding to support the claims. Additionally, if you have been denied VA Health Care benefits because your income has been above the VA means test, getting a disability compensation rating at even a 0% level will make you eligible for VA Health Care. The decision you make will be the right one, for you!

PTAX-342 REDUCTION IN REAL ESTATE TAXES PROGRAM

Each year, veterans who own or are buying their home who have a 30% VA service-connected disability compensation rating may be eligible for a $2,500 reduction in the equalized assessed value of their property for real estate tax calculation. Veterans with a 50% disability compensation rating may receive a $5,000 reduction in their EAV. Veterans who are rated at 70% or higher for VA disability compensation may not have to pay any real estate taxes on their home. The veteran must file a PTAX-342 form, a copy of their DD 214 and a VA compensation award letter dated after Jan. 1 of the year the reduction is requested, to the county assessor’s office to apply for the benefit. Yearly, the McLean County Assessor’s Office also mails reminders to the veterans who received a reduction the previous year. The veteran must file a PTAX-342R form with a copy of an updated disability award letter dated after Jan. 1 of the upcoming year to continue to qualify for the EAV reduction. Failure to file the PTAX-342R may result in loss of EAV reduction benefits.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

As we approach Memorial Day, let our hearts and our minds contemplate the meaning of the following quote concerning Memorial Day and how we observe it.

“I have never been able to think of the day as one of mourning; I have never quite been able to feel that half-masted flags were appropriate on Decoration Day. I have rather felt that the flag should be at the peak, because those whose dying we commemorate rejoiced in seeing it where their valor placed it. We honor them in a joyous, thankful, triumphant commemoration of what they did.” — Benjamin Harrison

ENJOBY THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND ACTIVITIES. THOSE WHO MAKE IT POSSIBLE WOULD NOT WANT IT TO BE ANY OTHER WAY!