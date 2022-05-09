Veterans Corner: Memorial Day event; TUSF Warrior Ride; Q&A

LEXINGTON AMERICAN LEGION MEMORIAL DAY EVENT

Lexington American Legion Post 291 will present a Memorial Day Program at 10 a.m. May 30 at the Lexington Community Center. Current Illinois National Guard member and Lexington High School faculty member Rob Haslett will be the featured speaker. The program will feature a tribute to the 13 members of the U.S military killed during the 2021 evacuation in Afghanistan. Please plan to attend and remember the real purpose of Memorial Day.

THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE FOUNDATION (TUSF) WARRIOR RIDE

The TUSF Warrior Ride will continue through the Bloomington and Normal areas from 11:30 am. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14. The TUSF Warrior Ride is a coast-to-coast, 3,700-mile bicycle ride from Boston to Coronado, California, conducted by Army veteran Kyle Bigue to raise awareness on the elevated rates of suicidal ideation and post-traumatic stress within our nation’s service members, veterans and Gold Star Family communities. On May 14, the TUSF Ride will host an event to honor the Gold Star Family of the late Sgt. Anthony Maddox, which will include an escorted ride down Interstate 55 from exits 171 to 169, which is named for Sgt. Maddox. A luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 pm. at Medici Restaurant in uptown Normal. Reservations and more information is available at www.donorbox.org/events323840.

Q: I use VA health care as my primary health care provider. I have heard, seen and read that hundreds, if not thousands, of illegal immigrants are crossing the border and have serious diseases, including COVID-19, but are being allowed to be transported to other parts of the nation without full health condition screening. The secretary of homeland security indicated that the administration was going to take funding from the VA and send medical professionals from the VA to provide health care screenings and care to migrants who are entering the country. What is going on? Is VA health care for veterans going to be adversely affected by this move?

A: Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas implied that the VA may be sending VA funding and medical professionals to provide health screening and care to those crossing illegally. This came shortly after a federal court ruling denying the discontinuation of the administration’s stated intention to eliminate the use of Title 42, to stop migrants who have illnesses when they cross. Title 42 was originally used to minimize COVID-19 spread during the previous administration. The Center for Disease Control decides use of Title 42 for such health reasons as COVID presented. Use of VA funding and personnel would have to be approved by the VA (not the CDC) in accordance with VA’s Fourth Mission, which in part is designed to assist civilian health care operations and facilities during times of national health care crises such as COVID-19. The VA’s efforts include technology and information sharing as well as actual personnel being diverted from veterans medical centers and clinics to help civilian medical systems. The recipients for such care were always intended to be for American citizens. Veterans can well remember the long wait times to get appointments during and after the early crises. VA has strongly indicated that it has a shortage of qualified professionals to properly serve veterans. Your points of view about this subject should be shared with the member of Congress representing you and your two statewide U.S. Senators: Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

