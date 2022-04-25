Veterans Corner: Memorial Day event, Airborne Hazardous Exposure Registry, how to get a headstone from the VA

MEMORIAL DAY EVENT

Memorial Day will honor veterans of all military service and branches at a special recognition service at noon May 30 at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. A modified communal military rites will be offered for those families of veterans from World War II to the present who have not had military rites performed. This event will be at the mausoleum inside the entrance to the cemetery. A bagpiper will lead a column of flags to the entrance of the mausoleum. The column will be followed by the rifle team and then the flag-folding team. The chaplain will offer the invocation, and there will be a guest speaker. The bugler and an Honor Guard member will then conduct a salute and a bugle call for each of the branches of service flags. There will be a moment of silence in front of the POW/MIA flag. Following the service branch salute, the flag-folding team will fold the American flag and make a presentation(s) of the flag(s) to the families. The names of those veterans for whom these military rites are performed will be read. The seven-rifle team will fire three volleys (21-gun salute). The bugler will play Taps, and the bagpiper will perform “Amazing Grace” with the traditional “fading” march away. Anyone interested in being a part of these communal military rites should contact Butch Ekstam at 309-825-2703 no later than May 20 to register and for more information about what to bring to the ceremony. A limit of 12 families selected on a first-come, first-serve basis can be honored at this ceremony. The families will need to supply a burial flag and a copy of our honored veteran's obituary.

DID YOU KNOW?

The VA Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry was established in 2014 to help put data to work for veterans through research about potential health effects of airborne hazard exposures. The VA, while providing health care services to veterans, also collects data concerning the types of service provided the veteran, but also the location and type of work the veteran performed while in the military, any consequent exposure to hazardous materials which may have occurred, and the medical conditions being treated. This data is then studied relevant to a comparable group which had similar experiences but did not have the exposures. This comparison is difficult to make without many veterans who are either getting their health care from the VA or who are registered in the Airborne Hazardous Exposure Registry. Registering is generally a questionnaire that the veteran completes. That information can be saved by the veteran and can be used in support of a service-connected disability compensation claim. Joining the registry will have no effect on the VA health care provided to the veteran. Browse the VA Airborne Hazardous Exposure Registry for more details and instructions on how to join the registry.

The VA provides a headstone or marker at no charge upon request, a government headstone or marker for the unmarked grave of any deceased eligible veteran in any cemetery around the world, regardless of their date of death. While there is no charge for the headstone or marker, many non-VA cemeteries charge an installation fee for setting the marker. A veteran medallion is also available, at no charge, for placement on an existing upright marker or on a niche when the remains are cremated and inurned in a mausoleum or outside columbarium at a private cemetery. Visit www.cem.va.gov.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

