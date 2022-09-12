Veterans Corner: Medal of Honor recipient to be recognized; POW/MIA Recognition Day

LOCAL MEDAL OF HONOR AWARDEE TO BE RECOGNIZED

A special ceremony will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Bloomington to honor Private Joseph Kimball, a Civil War soldier who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor on May 3, 1865. Kimball’s CMH burial marker was mistakenly placed on another Joseph Kimball’s gravesite many years before. Due to dedication and much hard work by VA historians and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, this error is now being corrected. The ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery will commence at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and will include attendance by Betsy Tietz, a family member of Kimball who lives in the Decatur area, and Ray Johnston, who works with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. All veterans and members of the public are invited to attend and bestow the honor Kimball greatly deserves.

POW/MIA RECOGNITION DAY

POW/MIA Recognition Day is commemorated on the third Friday of September — on Sept. 16 this year. The phrase “You Are Not Forgotten” on the POW/MIA flag clearly declares the purpose of the POW/MIA Recognition Day. According to a Congressional Research Service report on POWs, 130,201 World War II service members were imprisoned, and 14,072 of them died. A total of 7,140 Korean War service members were imprisoned, and 2,701 of them died. And 725 Vietnam service members were imprisoned, while 64 of them died. Thirty-seven service members were imprisoned during conflicts since 1991, including both Gulf Wars. None are still in captivity. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 83,114 Americans who fought in those wars are still missing, including: 73,515 from World War II, 7,841 from the Korean War, 1,626 from Vietnam, 126 from the Cold War, and six from conflicts since 1991. Of those service members who are still missing, it is believed that more than 41,000 have been presumed lost at sea. Veterans organizations have ceremonies commemorating the POW/MIA issues, including the POW/MIA ceremony that opens regular meetings of the American Legion at all legion gatherings.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, U.S. AIR FORCE

The Air Force celebrates its 75th birthday on Sept. 18! Just four years after the Wright Brothers conducted the world’s first airplane flight at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903, the U.S. Army Signal Corps created an Aeronautical Division and put it in “charge of all matters pertaining to military ballooning, air machines and all kindred subjects.” Hence the Air Force became a part of the nation’s military forces. On July 26, 1947, President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act on board the presidential aircraft, the "Sacred Cow," which set the creation of the USAF in motion. Happy birthday!

VA INTERIM FINAL RULE ISSUED CONCERNING ABORTION

VA will be able to offer abortion counseling and abortions to pregnant veterans and VA beneficiaries in cases of rape, incest or when the life or health of the veteran would be endangered if the pregnancy were carried to term — in accordance with generally accepted standards of medical practice. VA beneficiaries enrolled in CHAMPVA will also have access to this care. Determination that the “life and health” of the veteran would be endangered will be determined on a case-by-case basis between patient and doctor. In case of rape or incest, self-reporting from a veteran or VA beneficiary will constitute sufficient evidence that an act of rape or incest occurred. VA employees, when working within the scope of their federal employment, may provide authorized services regardless of state restrictions. For more information, visit www.VA.gov/ReproductiveHealth. This change was made administratively and not legislatively, and no explanation of its relationship to the overturning of Roe v. Wade was included in the announcement.